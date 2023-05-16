Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Swifties have shared their shocked reactions to Matt Healy hanging out with Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, amid rumours that the two musicians are dating.

In a video shared to Twitter on 13 May, during Taylor’s second show at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Healy could be seen watching the concert with Scott. The pair were standing in a private lounge at the venue, while the Grammy-Award winner could be heard singing her song, “22”, in the background.

Another picture taken by the fan also showed Scott pointing at the stage, as he leaned towards Healy to tell him something.

On Twitter, many fans have praised their pair, as well as expressed their shock over seeing them together. While Healy’s captured at the Eras tour on multiple occasions, he’s previously been in the VIP tents with fellow celebrities.

“HE REALLY IS PART OF THE FAMILY NOW WHAT?!?” one wrote. “How is this REAL.”

“MATTY UPGRADED FROM THE TENT TO A LOUNGE AND IS STANDING NEXT TO TAYLOR’S DAD??” another fan wrote, as they shared a different photo of the singer at Swift’s concert on Friday.

“I love how they’re both swaying side to side with their arms crossed,” a third wrote. “It’s like when you spend time with someone you kind of pick up their mannerisms and habits.”

Along with Taylor’s dad, Healy has been spotted chatting with some of her close friends during the tour. While in the VIP tent during the “Anti-Hero” singer’s concert on Friday, he shared some laughs with her pal, Blake Lively.

Healy also hung out with Taylor’s longtime friend GiGi Hadid, while they attended her show in Nashville, Tennessee on 13 May.

Throughout Taylor’s Era tours concerts, Haley has been accompanying her opening act, Phoebe Bridgers, on stage. At various shows, including the one last weekend, Bridgers has introduced him as the guitar player for her set.

One day before Taylor’s concerts in Philadelphia, she seemingly confirmed her romance with Healy, as they were spotted holding hands at a restaurant in New York City. In the now viral picture of the pair, they were also seen with Taylor’s frequent collaborator, singer Jack Antonoff, and his fiancée, actor Margaret Qualley.

Earlier this month, a report from The Sun first claimed that the rumoured couple were set to “go public with their romance” after Taylor’s split from actor Joe Alwyn. According to The Sun’s anonymous source, the musicians are “madly in love” and have been FaceTiming and texting while they’re both on tour.

“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover,” they added.

Since then, an interview from the “Chocolate” singer has now resurfaced, in which he shut down rumours from 2014 that he was dating the “All Too Well” singer. Speaking to British magazine Q in March 2016, he said it would be “emasculating” to date Taylor.

At the time, Healy faced widespread backlash for his comments, with The Guardian even publishing an op-ed in defence of Healy, titled, “Matt Healy’s comments about Taylor Swift were not the words of a misogynist”.

Healy later clarified his comments, as he claimed they were taken out of context and explained that he and Swift “never dated”.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Taylor and Healy.

Healy isn’t the only celebrity that Taylor has been romantically linked to in recent months. The “Blank Space” singer was also rumoured to be dating Formula One driver Fernando Alonso.

Meanwhile, this speculation around Taylor’s dating life comes only one month after Entertainment Tonight first reported that she and Alwyn had broken up, after six years of dating. On 8 April, the publication said that the “relationship had just run its course and that their split was the reason why Alwyn hadn’t been attending any of her Eras tour shows.

A source also claimed to People that the pair allegedly split due to “differences in their personalities”.

“Joe has struggled with Taylor’s level of fame and the attention from the public,” the source said. “The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They’ve grown apart.”