Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fernando Alonso has responded to rumours that he’s dating Taylor Swift, following her recent split from Joe Alwyn.

The Spanish racing driver was asked about his relationship status during a recent interview with Sky Sports, as he arrived in Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend. More specifically, the reporter addressed how the romance rumours about him and Swift have been making headlines with a reference to one of the singer’s songs.

“It’s been an interesting few weeks for you during this break, I knew you were trouble!” the interviewer quipped to Alonso, referring to a song for Swift’s album, Red.

When asked about the rise in online attention on him, since the dating rumours first sparked, he responded: “Yes probably,” before acknowledging how his current priority is his career.

“But I’m just focused on Baku and racing,” he said.

Earlier this week, Alonso seemingly added some fuel to the fire of dating rumours. In a cheeky TikTok video, he winked at the camera and looked down at his phone, as a speeded-up version of Swift’s song, “Karma”, played in the background. He captioned the post with: “Race week era,” referring to the singer’s Eras tour.

Rumours about Alonso and Swift’s alleged romance first sparked this week, when DeuxMoi, a celebrity gossip account, shared a blind item about the pair.

“A couple of Spanish magazines have been posting about TS and Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso,” an anonymous email on the account’s Instagram read, via Page Six. “According to them, the couple has been seeing each other for a week now. Nothing serious tho since they are both recently single.”

Earlier this month, Alonso shared a joint statement from him and his former partner, Andrea Schlager, to announce his breakup. However, they noted in the statement that they would still be a part of each other’s professional lives.

“We wanted to tell you that our relationship as a couple ended. We have been lucky enough to share a fantastic time together, and it will continue to be so, but on a different form of affection,” he wrote on social media at the time, according to Sports Illustrated. “As you have probably seen, we have continued working on and off track on various projects together also during this time, and we will keep doing so with deep love and respect for each other.”

Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight reported on 8 April that Swift and Alwyn had broken up after six years of dating. The outlet claimed that they called it s several weeks ago, as their “relationship had just run its course”. The publication alleged that their breakup was also the reason why Alwyn wasn’t at any of the “Anti-Hero” singer’s shows for her US Tour, which began on 17 March.

According to a source who spoke to People, the pair also split up due to “differences in their personalities”.

“They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” the source claimed to publication on 10 April, adding that “ultimately” the two “weren’t the right fit for one another.”

The source added: “Joe has struggled with Taylor’s level of fame and the attention from the public. The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They’ve grown apart.”

Before their breakup, the two celebrities were notoriously private about their romance. During an interview with The Guardian last year, Alwyn said he didn’t want to discuss his relationship because it “feeds into a weird part of the culture”.

“It’s just not for other people. And I don’t say that with aggression. I don’t know how best to talk about it,” he said. “It’s just not something I particularly care about, or have much interest in feeding, I guess, because the more it’s fed, the more you are opening a gate for intrusion.”

The “All Too Well” singer also made a rare comment about Alwyn last October, ahead of the release of her latest album, Midnights. “Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,” she said in an Instagram video at the time.