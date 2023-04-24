Taylor Swift updates fans after being seen bleeding from hand during concert

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift thanked fans for their concern after she injured herself backstage during her recent Houston show.

Over the weekend, the Grammy-winning artist performed three Houston concerts as part of her current “Eras” tour.

Following her final Texas performance, worried fans flocked to social media to find out how Swift hurt her hand after it appeared bloody in several photos.

On Monday (24 April), the “Anti-Hero” singer addressed the chatter, assuring fans that she was “totally fine”.

Explaining how she cut her hand, she tweeted: “It was my fault completely – tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change – braced my fall with my palm.

“Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood [kissy face emoji],” Swift said.

“Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all.”

In the midst of fan distress, Twitter account @lovr_23, detailed what had happened to Swift.

“She cut right below her palm sometime in the change btwn ‘Tolerate It’ -> ‘RFI’ [’Ready for It’]. Her wrist is fine by the end of ‘Tolerate It’ and by the time she walks down the stage for ‘Rfi’ you see the blood near her palm,” they began.

“It continues bleeding through the rest of ‘Reputation’ (can catch glimpses of it all the way thru ‘Look What You Made Me Do’). they put a bandaid on it when she changes into ‘Enchanted’ dress but you can see it not sticking well.”

Later, Swift was thought to have been bleeding from both sides of her hand, but the theories were solved when it was discovered that a piece of red confetti had been stuck to her outer palm.

“She didn’t cut the top of her hand, it’s a piece of red confetti stuck in the bandage,” @lovr_23 said.