Don Lemon has been fired by CNN after 17 years.
On Monday (24 April), the network host announced that he had “parted ways” from CNN following a string of scandals for the veteran anchor in recent months.
“CNN and Don have parted ways,” the network said in a statement.
“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”
Lemon reacted to the news with his own statement on Twitter saying he was left “stunned” after being informed by his agent that CNN had allegedly terminated his contract without informing him.
“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” he wrote.
Earlier this year, Lemon faced scrutiny for saying on-air that presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not “in her prime” at the age of 51.
Earlier this month, Lemon was accused of multiple claims of workplace misogyny and “diva-like behaviour” in a lengthy report by Variety.
The news anchor denied the claims, saying they were “entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip”.
The View hosts celebrate after learning Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News
The View hosts shared a joint reaction to the announcement of Fox News parting ways with its host Tucker Carlson.
Whoopi Goldberg relayed the information to the show’s studio audience and her fellow co-hosts during the daytime talk show’s Monday (24 April) broadcast.
“Wave,” she added, kicking off a Mexican Wave joined by fellow presenters, including Sunny Hostin.
Co-host Ana Navaro then proceeded to ask the audience to join her in singing Steam’s 1969 hit “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Me Goodbye”.
News anchor has been axed from the network after settling a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems
Donald Trump rejoices in Don Lemon’s departure from CNN
Trump wasted no time in reacting to the news of Lemon’s departure.
“Good News: ‘The dumbest man on television,’ Don Lemon, has finally been fired from Fake News CNN. My only question is, WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?” he wrote on his Twitter-clone Truth Social.
He has yet to comment on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News.
Lemon’s axing came just hours after Fox parted ways with Tucker Carlson
Two giants in the US media landscape lost their jobs today.
Controversial right-wing host Tucker Carlson was also ousted Monday after Fox News announced it would pay Dominion Voting Systems $787m to settle the latter’s defamation lawsuit.
Dominion sued Fox News for boosting lies that the ballot technology company participated in widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.
Let the memes begin...
Lemon’s statement in full
Lemon tweeted the news of his departure on Monday.
You can read his full, typed statement here:
