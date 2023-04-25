Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Don Lemon announced he’d been fired from CNN after 17 years at the network on Monday (24 April).

“CNN and Don have parted ways,” the network said in a statement.

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”

The move, which Lemon said left him “stunned”, comes two months after the news anchor faced scrutiny for on-air comments he made about 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

The controversy even got a mention at the 2023 Oscars as Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh took aim at Lemon’s comments during her acceptance speech.

What did Lemon say about the Republican candidate?

During a February broadcast of CNN This Morning, Lemon suggested that Haley should not be critical of politicians’ ages because of her own age.

51-year-old Haley – who is Indian-American – is the first woman of colour to be a major candidate for the Republican presidential nomination.

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable. I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians or something are not in their prime,” Lemon said. “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in their twenties and thirties and maybe forties.”

After pushback from his co-host Poppy Harlow, Lemon said in a statement that he regretted his “inartful and irrelevant” comments, which many deemed “sexist” and “misogynistic”.

In a statement to employees, CNN CEO Chris Licht said that Lemon would return to the morning show after he receives “formal training”.

Lemon later issued a second apology, saying: “To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience – I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better. See you soon.”

During her acceptance speech at the Academy Awards, Yeoh alluded to Lemon’s comments, saying: “This is proof that dreams, dream big, and dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t ever let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up!”

On Monday, Lemon took to Twitter to release a statement about his dismissal from the network in which he claimed his agent delivered the news.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned,” he said.

“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

He added: “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

Follow live updates following Lemon’s exit here.