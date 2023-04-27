Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Don Lemon said he had no regrets and “owns” his actions after being fired from CNN following his 17-year stint with the network.

Lemon announced his firing on Monday, saying he was “stunned” after being informed of the decision by his agent, and lamenting the lack of “decency” in the handling of the situation, which the CNN rejected as “inaccurate”.

The news anchor hit the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala in New York City following his axing and spoke to Extra Tv about the channel’s decision.

Lemon called himself a “survivor” and said a lot of people love and support him.

“I live my life with no regrets. I did what I did and I own it, and so no, I don’t look back and I don’t want to change things in the past,” he said in the interview.

“There are lots of things that come your way that are unexpected, but I’m a survivor. I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana and a lot of people are rooting for me and who love me.

“Life goes on. That’s behind me and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Speaking about his future plans, the former This Morning co-anchor said he is not going to jump to work immediately but has plans to enjoy his summer with his boyfriend and family at the beach.

“’I’m gonna spend my summer on the beach and on the boat, and with my family,” he said.

“Just chill out and then I’ll see what happens next, but I’m fortunate enough to be in a position where I can do that.”

He said he does want to work again and is “excited for a new chapter, because I think, you know, life is short and whatever life hands you, you have to bob and weave and do it”.

