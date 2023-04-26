✕ Close Don Lemon responds to Tucker Carlson’s ‘ignorant’ white supremacy rant

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Don Lemon has been fired by CNN after 17 years at the network.

Howard Stern responded to the news, arguing that Lemon was “lucky” to have lost his job at the same time Tucker Carlson was ousted from Fox News.

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” CNN said. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”

Lemon reacted to the news with his own statement on Twitter, saying he was “stunned” after being informed of the decision by his agent, lamenting the lack of “decency” in the handling of the situation, which CNN has rejected as “inaccurate”.

The New York Times has since reported that a heated interview the presenter conducted with aspiring Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy last week left executives “exasperated” and played a role in his dismissal.