Don Lemon fired – live: Howard Stern says CNN anchor was ‘lucky’ to be fired at same time as Tucker Carlson
Anchor reacted angrily to dismissal on Monday by tweeting statement saying he was ‘stunned’ that his former employers had not had the ‘decency’ to inform him directly, an account since rejected as ‘inaccurate’
Don Lemon has been fired by CNN after 17 years at the network.
Howard Stern responded to the news, arguing that Lemon was “lucky” to have lost his job at the same time Tucker Carlson was ousted from Fox News.
“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” CNN said. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”
Lemon reacted to the news with his own statement on Twitter, saying he was “stunned” after being informed of the decision by his agent, lamenting the lack of “decency” in the handling of the situation, which CNN has rejected as “inaccurate”.
The New York Times has since reported that a heated interview the presenter conducted with aspiring Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy last week left executives “exasperated” and played a role in his dismissal.
Co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins react to Don Lemon's firing
The morning after CNN announced Lemon’s termination, CNN This Morning went along with business as usual with co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins hosting the show.
However, before jumping into the day’s news, the two gave Lemon a swift and upbeat send-off, wishing him well.
Lemon was fired on Monday after 17 years of broadcasting at CNN
Howard Stern brands Don Lemon ‘lucky’ as his firing coincided with Tucker Carlson’s
While Don Lemon claimed his termination came without warning, Howard Stern has suggested there’s some good in the timing of it all.
The TV personality argued that because Lemon’s firing coincided with Fox News parting ways with Tucker Carlson, the controversial host would attract the most attention, leaving Lemon with less heated criticism.
CNN's Lemon and Fox's Carlson announced their departure on Monday (24 April)
Michelle Yeoh’s dig at Don Lemon in Oscars acceptance speech revisited
Lemon’s sexist remark about Nikki Haley earned him a callout from the Best Actress winner at this year’s Academy Awards in Los Angeles just last month.
Peony Hirwani looks back at an excruciating moment for the anchor as he was put to the sword by legendary action star Michelle Yeoh as she accepted her statuette for Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Michelle Yeoh takes aim at CNN's Don Lemon with Oscars acceptance speech
'Ladies, don't ever let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime,' Yeoh said
‘The Don Lemon scandal is not a scandal’
For Indy Voices, Clemence Michallon offers this on Lemon’s “past her prime” scandal from earlier this year, which in retrospect appears to have marked the beginning of the end for him at CNN.
The Don Lemon scandal is not a scandal | Voices
I'm not excusing what he said. I'm just not that surprised that he said it
Don Lemon career timeline
Inga Parkel has this look back at the fired CNN star’s career in the media.
Timeline of 'fired' CNN host Don Lemon's career
Before joining the network 17 years ago, he jumped between several other news anchor gigs
How CNN reported Don Lemon’s departure
In case you missed it, this is how anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins covered the Lemon news on his former show on Tuesday morning, with both women sharing positive memories of his contribution and thanking viewers for tuning in.
Here’s more from Ariana Baio.
Don Lemon receives swift and upbeat send-off from CNN co-anchors
Lemon was fired on Monday after 17 years of broadcasting at CNN
Rick Ross offers Don Lemon a job at Wingstop
Rapper Rick Ross has responded to the news of Lemon’s firing from CNN by offering him a job at his fast food chain Wingstop.
“For some reason, I believe you know what you’re doing with them lemon pepper wings, so man just send over your resumé,” Ross said.
“Seventeen years, damn. But I’m going to make sure I get you in front of the right grill brother.”
Ross and his family own nearly 30 franchises of the popular fried chicken chain.
Lemon ‘lucky’ to be ousted same time as Carlson, says Howard Stern
The legendary radio “shock jock” has said that the ousted CNN anchor Don Lemon and fired NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell were “lucky” to lose their jobs at the same time as Fox’s Tucker Carlson.
“Don Lemon got fired over at CNN and then some other guy at NBC, Jeff Shell, who’s an executive, got fired,” Stern said on Tuesday’s episode of his SiriusXM radio show.
“And I’m like, Jeff Shell’s so lucky, and so is Don Lemon, because Tucker Carlson getting fired on the same day you get fired – you barely make news, like no one will even notice.
“Now is the time to get rid of everybody, ‘cause no one’s going to really make a big deal about it.”
I’m not sure it’s played out like that in practice but here’s Ellie Muir with more.
Howard Stern claims Don Lemon 'lucky' to be fired at same time as Tucker Carlson
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell announced his depature on Sunday (23 April), while CNN's Lemon and Fox's Carlson announced theirs on Monday (24 April)
Nikki Haley wastes no time in using Lemon dismissal to hawk merchandise
The former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the UN, herself now a Republican presidential contender, took to Twitter yesterday to celebrate the downfall of the man who controversially suggested she was “past her prime” and wasted no time in turning the moment into a sales opportunity.
“A great day for women everywhere. Now, let’s get men out of women’s sports,” she wrote before pitching a range of beer can koozies emblazened with her slogans.
Ariana Baio has more on this timeliest of grifts.
Nikki Haley celebrates Don Lemon being ousted with custom koozies
Ousted CNN presenter previously claimed the White House hopeful was 'not in her prime'
Don Lemon denies misogyny allegations calling them ‘patently false’
This is what the presenter himself has had to say about the sexism accusations levelled against him.
Don Lemon denies workplace misogyny accusations calling them 'patently false'
The CNN news anchor said story is based on '15-year-old anonymous gossip'
