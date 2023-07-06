Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s relationship status has been clarified amid recent reports that the two artists have rekindled their romance.

The Grammy winner, 33, and Healy, 34, were first romantically linked in May, with The 1975 frontman appearing to confirm the romance through his attendance at a number of Swift’s Eras tour shows. However, the relationship was short-lived, as it was reported that the singers ended their romance in June.

Despite the initial breakup reports, The Sun alleged in a report on 5 July that the pair were back together, with the outlet quoting a “pal of the couple” who said: “There is just something electric between them and they seem to have overcome it all quite quickly and decided they definitely want to make it work at all costs.”

The source also alleged that the pair were “talking all the time” and arranging time to be together in between tour dates. “One thing is for sure, he isn’t letting anything come between his chances of making it work with Taylor,” the source claimed.

However, it seems that the couple has ended things for good, as a source close to Swift told People that the “We Are Never Getting Back Together” singer and Healy are “absolutely not together” and that Swift is enjoying being “single”.

“They are absolutely not together and aren’t even in contact anymore. She is enjoying being single and has been spending time in the studio and hanging out with friends in New York City. This is all BS,” the source said.

The outlet also spoke to an insider close to the British lead singer about the new dating rumors, who reiterated that the pair have not rekindled their romance. “It’s complete nonsense. Not true at all,” they claimed.

Swift and Healy’s relationship short-lived romance included a public appearance at New York City’s members-only Casa Cipriani with their mutual friend Jack Antonoff.

Healy also attended the country music icon’s Nashville and Philadelphia concerts, while Swift made a surprise debut at The 1975 London show back in January.

Though both singers never officially confirmed their relationship, Healy left fans with a cryptic message at his show on 28 May. To the audience, he said: “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it? All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975.”

When the two singers reportedly split last month, an insider claimed they were never officially a couple, but were instead “having fun”.

The “Speak Now” creator is preparing to release “Taylor’s Version” of the 2010 album this Friday. In the coming weeks, Swift will end the US leg of her stadium tour with six back-to-back shows in Los Angeles, California. Her year-long international Eras expedition began on 24 August 2023 and finishes on 17 August 2024.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Swift and Healy for comment.