Matty Healy has hinted about rumours around his reported relationship with Taylor Swift while performing on-stage over the weekend.

The 1975 frontman headlined at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee on Saturday (27 May), after he was spotted at several of Swift’s shows during her ongoing The Eras tour in the US.

Speaking on stage as he opened the band’s set, Healy, 34, said: “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?”

The singer appeared to be alluding to speculation around his and the “Lavender Haze” pop star’s relationship, as neither of them have acknowledged publicly whether they are together.

Healy was firm that no questions would be answered by him during the performance, adding: “All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975.”

In recent weeks, Healy has been seen hanging out backstage at Swift’s concerts, including with her father, Scott Swift, in Philadelphia. He has also appeared on stage once to accompany Phoebe Bridgers, who is opening Swift’s tour.

The pair have also been photographed spending time together in New York City. The sightings follow several weeks after Swift reportedly split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

The “Anti-Hero” singer’s fans have been conflicted over her rumoured relationship with Healy, who has been criticised for his controversial comments.

Most recently, Swift released a new version of her 2022 song “Karma” with US rapper Ice Spice.

Their collaboration has been controversial, however, given that Healy was criticised by fans over comments he made mocking Japanese, Hawaiian and Scottish people on the podcast The Adam Friedland Show in February.

Healy, whose mother is Loose Women panellist Denise Welch, made jokes alongside hosts Friedland and Nick Mullen about Ice Spice’s heritage by referring to her as Hawaiian, Inuit and Chinese.

In April, he addressed the controversy during a concert in New Zealand, stating: “Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking for misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d***. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”

Elsewhere on the podcast, the trio also mocked the accents of these ethnic groups. Healy also made derogatory comments about women and told Friedland he would “f***” his sister because “she’s hot”.

Healy has previously made disparaging comments about Swift. In a 2016 interview with British magazine Q, he said the idea of being in a relationship with the star was “emasculating”.

The Independent has contacted Healy and Swift’s representatives for comment.