Lewis Capaldi parodies ‘random people on the internet’ over Taylor Swift rumours

Lewis Capaldi has ridiculed the online “discourse” surrounding rumours that Taylor Swift and 1975 frontman Matty Healy are dating.

Swift, 33, and Healy, 34 have been trending on social media in recent weeks, after rumours began to spread that they had started dating following Swift’s split from Conversations With Friends star Joe Alwyn, ending their relationship of six years.

Scottish singer-songwriter Capaldi, 26, has now made fun of fans who can’t stop gossiping and speculating about the pair.

In a TikTok posted on Monday (22 May), the “Someone You Loved” singer can be seen shaking his head in mock concern and staring off into the distance with a furrowed brow.

Carl Orff’s dramatic “O Fortuna” symphony blares in the background of the video.

“Random people on the internet preparing to give their thoughts on the ‘Taylor swift/Matty Healy discourse,’” Capaldi wrote in text over the video.

In the caption, he added: “The world must hear what I have to say.”

At a concert over the weekend, Swift shared a personal update with fans, telling them: “I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.

“It’s not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

While the “Shake It Off” singer didn’t mention Healy specifically, she has been spotted with the British musician multiple times since her split from Alwyn.

Last week, the two were seen “kissing” at private club Casa Cipriani in New York City, a source told Page Six. In a now-viral picture of the pair, they were also seen with Swift’s frequent collaborator, singer Jack Antonoff, and his fiancée, actor Margaret Qualley.

They have also been photographed leaving Electric Lady recording studio together in New York, with Healy placing his hand on Swift’s lower back.