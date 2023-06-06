Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly split after dating for just a few weeks.

Not long after rumours surfaced that the “Bad Blood” singer and The 1975 frontman were dating, sources told TMZ on Monday (5 June) that Swift is in fact “single” again.

Soon after, Entertainment Tonight reported that the two had called it quits after realising they were “not really compatible with each other”.

“Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realised they’re not really compatible with each other,” a source told the outlet on Monday.

“Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship,” they added, referencing her recent split from British actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating.

The breakup news comes after the British musician was recently seen kissing a male security guard at The 1975’s concert in Denmark over the weekend.

During The 1975’s performance of their song “Robbers” at the 2023 NorthSide Festival in Eskelunden last Friday, a video showed Healy kneeling down in front of a smiling security guard and kissing him on the lips.

The 34-year-old singer has made a habit out of kissing fans, and his bandmates, at The 1975’s concerts. However, in January he told fans that he was ditching the move out of respect for Swift when she made a surprise appearance at his band’s London show.

“I’m not kissing anybody in front of Taylor Swift, have some respect,” he said, per a TikTok video. “In front of the queen, it’s not happening.”

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy first sparked romance rumours in early May, just one month after it was reported that she had called it quits with Conversations with Friends star Joe Alwyn.

On 4 May, The Sun claimed that Swift and Healy were set to “go public with their romance” during the former’s concert in Nashville amid her Eras Tour, which began on 18 March. Since then, Healy has often been seen supporting Swift at multiple US tour stops – notably shocking fans when he was pictured hanging out with her father, Scott Swift.

The two were also seen multiple times throughout New York City, where they were reportedly “kissing” at private club Casa Cipriani and “sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge,” a source told Page Six. Days later, they were photographed leaving Electric Lady recording studio together in New York City, as Healy placed his hand on Swift’s lower back.

Throughout their whirlwind romance, the two have made few subtle references to each other in public. At her Eras Tour concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts on 20 May, Swift told fans in the audience that she’s “never been this happy” before performing the track “Question…?” off her newest album, Midnights.

“I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever,” Swift told fans at Gillette Stadium, according to a video shared to TikTok. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.”

She continued: “It’s not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I’d play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories.”

Meanwhile, Healy hinted at rumours about his reported relationship with Swift while performing at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend on 27 May. Speaking on stage ahead of The 1975’s set, he said: “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?”

“All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975,” he said.

Many Taylor Swift fans were conflicted over her rumoured relationship with Healy, who has been criticised for his controversial comments.

In February, the “Chocolate” singer sparked backlash after appearing on The Adam Friedland Show podcast, where he seemed to make derogatory remarks about women and mocked the American rapper, Ice Spice.

He was previously condemned by fans after he appeared to perform a Nazi salute and marched on the spot during The 1975’s concert in January. Fans encouraged Swift to address Healy’s past controversies with the hashtag #SpeakUpNow on Twitter.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Taylor Swift and Matty Healy for comment.