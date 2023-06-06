Ioan Gruffudd’s 13-year-old daughter ‘files restraining order against him’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ioan Gruffudd and his girlfriend Bianca Wallace have been spotted out in public for the first time since his teenage daughter reportedly filed a restraining order against them both.

The Welsh actor, 49, and Wallace, 29, were seen taking their dog out for a walk near their home in Los Angeles, a week after 13-year-old Ella is said to have filed the paperwork.

Last August, the Titanic star obtained a three-year restraining order against his estranged wife Alice Evans, which also bans her from mentioning him and Wallace on social media.

The new restrictions were imposed after Gruffudd claimed Evans, with whom he shares Ella and Elvie, had continued to cause him problems by using social media accounts “to harass, threaten, and disturb the peace of both me and my girlfriend”.

His daughter Ella also reportedly sought a civil harassment protection order against her father.

According to documents seen by the Daily Mail, the teenager applied for a temporary restraining order on 31 May, with a hearing date of 23 June.

She reportedly submitted the application after an incident at Gruffudd’s home in Los Angeles earlier this month, which allegedly occurred while Ella and her younger sister Elvie, nine, were visiting.

Bianca Wallace and Ioan Gruffudd attend “Wales To The World” at Sony Hall on November 14, 2022 (Getty Images)

It is not known what the incident involved or what led to Ella’s decision.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Gruffudd for comment.

Gruffudd previously filed for joint custody of his daughters and claimed Evans tried to sever communication between him and their children. Evans claimed that Gruffudd “refused to see them for over a year” in response.

The former couple met during the production of the 2000 film 102 Dalmations. They married in September 2007.

Ioan Gruffudd of 'Liar' speaks onstage during the SundanceTV portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 29, 2017 (Getty Images)

Evans announced their separation in January 2021 and Gruffudd filed for divorce two months later.

The Vampire Diaries star accused her ex-husband of having an affair with Wallace, who was her friend, for three years while they were still married.

However, wardrobe assistant Amy Douglas, who worked with Gruffudd and Wallace on the Australian series Harrow, said they didn’t begin speaking until filming for series three began in 2020.

“Being her friend I KNOW it didn't happen,” she said of Wallace. “I know her as a person and her principals. You do not.”