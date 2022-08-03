Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Ioan Gruffudd has obtained a three-year restraining order against his estranged wife Alice Evans, which also bans her from mentioning him on social media.

The verdict comes after Gruffudd received a previous restraining order against Evans back in February.

The Daily Mail reports that a US judge imposed the new restrictions after Gruffudd claimed Evans, who is the mother of his two daughters Ella (12) and Elsie (8), had continued to cause him issues.

According to the Mail, Gruffudd asked that Evans be prohibited from posting on social media about him or his girlfriend, Bianca Wallace.

The court documents state that since the February restraining order was imposed, Evans “has used her social media accounts to continue to harass, threaten, and disturb the peace of both me and my girlfriend”.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Evans for comment.

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans pictured in 2018 (Getty Images)

Last month, Gruffudd filed for joint custody of his daughters, claiming that Evans was trying to sever communication between him and their children.

Evans responded by sharing a screenshot of an article about his custody filing on Instagram, calling it a “witch-hunt” in the caption.

"He has refused to see them for over a year," she claimed. "I am sickened to the point of breaking down.”

In June, Evans launched a GoFundMe campaign asking for £20,000 to help her pay for a lawyer, saying she was “out of money for food and bills” amid the divorce.

Gruffudd and Evans separated on 1 January, 2021 after 13 years of marriage.