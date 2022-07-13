Ioan Gruffudd files for joint custody of two daughters with Alice Evans amid divorce

Ioan Gruffudd has filed for joint custody of his daughters with estranged wife Alice Evans amid their divorce.

The actors share two daughters, Ella, 12, and Elsie, eight. Gruffudd and Evans announced their separation in January 2021 after nearly 14 years of marriage.

As per Metro.co.uk, the Fantastic Four star has now filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court claiming that Evans was trying to cut communication between him and their children.

Gruffudd also shared his wish for their children to attend in-person therapy and reunification therapy via Zoom with him pending court-ordered mediation about custody.

The request comes months after Evans filed for sole custody of their daughters.

Elsewhere in the application, Gruffudd repeated accusations that Evans had been verbally abusive toward him during their marriage and mocked his appearance.

In the filing, he alleged that she “made fun of my appearance often” making comments about his “hair loss”. He claimed that she said he had “saggy-vagina eyes”.

Gruffud also alleged that Evans “has inflicted serious emotional harm on Ella and Elsie by her statements and by interfering with my relationship with them”.

On Wednesday (13 July), Evans shared a screenshot of an article about his custody filing on Instagram, calling it a “witch-hunt” in the caption.

"He has refused to see them for over a year," she claimed. "I am sickened to the point of breaking down.”

He filed for divorce in March 2021 citing irreconcilable differences. He filed for a restraining order against Evans in February.

Gruffud and Evans met in 2000 on the set of 102 Dalmatians.