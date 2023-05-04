Taylor Swift fans already sick of ‘new romance’ rumours after Joe Alwyn split

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift’s fans appear to be fed up with the recent spate of rumours regarding her love life, just over a month after she and Joe Alwyn called it quits.

The Folklore singer, 33, reportedly broke up with Alwyn, 32, earlier in 2023, ending their six-year relationship.

Since then, multiple reports have romantically linked her to several male celebrities, including Formula One driver Fernando Alonso and, most recently, The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy.

On Thursday 4 May, The Sun claimed that Swift and Healy are set to “go public with their romance” during the former’s concert in Nashville this weekend.

However, fans have hit back at the rumours swirling around their favourite singer’s love life and called on tabloids to desist from speculating.

One person quoted a lyric from Swift’s hit song “Shake It Off”, in which the US artist sings: “Just think, while you’ve been getting down and out about the liars and the dirty, dirty cheats of the world, you could’ve been getting down to this sick beat.”

“These are clear instructions to ignore rumours peddled by hucksters for clout,” they added.

Another said: “Her dating life has… nothing to do with you stop saying she’s dating a random man every two days… let her live her life without speculating every two minutes.”

Others joked that Swift might not even be aware she is meant to be dating all the people the rumours suggest she is currently seeing.

“Does Taylor Swift know she’s dating Fernando Alonso, Bradley Cooper, Dylan O’Brien, and Matty Healy at the same time?” one person asked.

A second fan added: “So Taylor Swift is dating Fernando Alonso, Matty Healy, Harry Styles and Karlie Kloss… OK.” They included a meme of Swift with a blank expression on her face, with the caption: “Imagine how tired we are.”

Entertainment Tonight, which first reported the split between Swift and Alwyn in early April, quoted a source as saying that their relationship “had just run its course” and the break-up was “not dramatic”.

Swift is currently performing on her sold-out Eras Tour, which began in mid-March. Alwyn has not been seen at any of her shows since she began touring.

The “Karma” singer has previously called on the media to stop spreading rumours about her love life.

On her 25th birthday in 2014, she tweeted: “As my 25th birthday present from the media, I’d like for you to stop accusing all my friends of dating me.”

It came after speculation that she and Kloss, one of her close friends, were dating.

The Independent has contacted Swift’s representatives for comment.