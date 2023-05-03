Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bon Jovi asked whether son Jake is too young to marry Millie Bobby Brown

Son of the ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ singer is engaged to ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown

Peony Hirwani
Wednesday 03 May 2023 06:10
Comments

Millie Bobby Brown gives close-up of engagement ring after Jake Bongiovi’s proposal

Jon Bon Jovi has shared his thoughts about his 20-year-old son Jake Bongiovi’s engagement to Millie Bobbie Brown.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on Cohen’s SiriusXM show Radio Andy, the host asked Bon Jovi whether he worries his child is too young for marriage.

“I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together,” Bon Jovi responded. “My advice really is growing together is wise.”

“I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all,” he said.

“Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy.”

Recommended

Last month, Brown, 19, shared a black-and-white photograph with Bongiovi, sporting an engagement ring on her left hand.

She captioned the post with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song “Lover”.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she wrote, adding a love-heart emoji.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bongiovi also shared a post on his own account, simply writing “forever” alongside two photographs of the couple in the same location.

The couple made their relationship official when Brown posted a photograph of Bongiovi kissing her cheek while they rode on the London Eye in 2021.

Recommended

They made their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the Baftas at the Royal Albert Hall in London holding hands.

The pair have often declared their commitment to each other in several Instagram posts. Brown called her boyfriend her “partner for life” on one occasion, while Bongiovi has called her the “girl of my dreams”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in