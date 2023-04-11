Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Millie Bobby Brown fans think that the Stranger Things actor is engaged to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi after her latest Instagram post.

The 19-year-old shared a black-and-white photograph with Bongiovi, 20, who is the son of rock singer Jon Bon Jovi, wearing what appears to be an engagement ring on her left hand.

She captioned the post with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song “Lover”.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she wrote, adding a love-heart emoji. Brown wears a white dress as the pair pose on a beach in the photograph.

The actor’s Enola Holmes co-star Susan Wokoma congratulated her in the comments.

Musician Pixie Lott added: “Omg!!! Congratulations you two so happy for you eeeee.”

“OMG CONGRATULATIONS MILLIE!!!” wrote another follower.

“WHAT THE F***,” wrote another.

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly wrote: “!!!! Congratulations,” followed by a flurry of red hearts.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Brown and Bongiovi for comment.

Bongiovi also shared a post on his own account, simply writing “forever” alongside two photographs of the couple in the same location.

Brown, who rose to fame on Netflix’s hit TV series Stranger Things, has been linked to Bongiovi since 2021 when they first sparked dating rumours.

In June 2021, Bongiovi posted a photograph of them on Instagram with the caption: “Bff <3”. They were spotted holding hands in New York City later that month.

In November 2021, the Godzilla vs Kong star made her relationship “Instagram official” when she posted a photograph of Bongiovi kissing her cheek while they rode on the London Eye.

They made their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London holding hands.

The pair have often declared their commitment to each other in several Instagram posts. Brown called her boyfriend her “partner for life” on one occasion, while Bongiovi has called her the “girl of my dreams”.

In her New Year’s Day post, Brown wrote: “Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had!”

She continued: “Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life.

“Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. Let’s do it again but better!”