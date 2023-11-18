Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Devastated’ Taylor Swift issues statement after fan dies at Brazil show

Swift, 33, said she is ‘devastated’ after the death of 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides

Maanya Sachdeva
Saturday 18 November 2023 08:50
Comments
Taylor Swift T-shirt projected onto Christ the Redeemer as singer arrives in Brazil

ITaylor Swift has said she is “overwhelmed by grief” after one of the singer’s fans died before her show in Brazil during her ongoing Eras Tour.

Swift, 33, issued a statement on Instagram, mourning the death of 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides ahead of the concert in Rio de Janeiro, writing that she is “devastated”.

“I can’t believe that I’m writing these words, but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” the singer’s message read. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this.

“There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young,” Swift continued.

According to Brazilian daily newspaper Folha de S Paulo, Benevides fainted before being revived at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos. She was reportedly taken to hospital where the young fan died of cardiorespiratory arrest.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about the from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” Swift added. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends.

“This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil,” she wrote.

Friday night’s show in Rio de Janeiro was the first of three Eras Tour performances in Brazil, following stops in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

More follows on this breaking news story

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in