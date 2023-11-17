Taylor Swift speaks out on fan behaviour that ‘freaks her out’

Taylor Swift spoke to fans directly during her Buenos Aires concert as part of her Eras tour.

The singer interupted her playing to address fans calmly when an item was thrown onto the stage.

She expressed her concern for dancers on the stage at risk from tripping over items, declaring her love for her fans and asking them to refrain from throwing anything.

Artists like Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, and Kelsea Ballerini have all been hit by items thrown onto the stage in recent months during their concerts.