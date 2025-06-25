Amanda Bynes has shared with her fans that she is “so excited” ahead of a major life change.

The former actress, 39, revealed to her Instagram followers on Monday (23 June) that she is going to start taking Ozempic.

“I’m going on Ozempic. So excited”, she said, adding that she hopes that it will help her “look better in paparazzi pictures”.

Ozempic is a type of GLP-1 drug primarily used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

She informed fans that she would post about her experience with the drug online.

Bynes shared the news whilst dying the ends of her hair an eye-catching green and pink, saying that she thinks it will “be a vibe”.