Handcuffed Venezuelan president Maduro lands in New York

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has arrived in New York in handcuffs, escorted by U.S. federal agents after being captured by U.S. forces in a dramatic military operation in Caracas.

The plane carrying Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, landed at Stewart Air National Guard Base under tight security, and footage shows him being led off in restraints.

Both face federal charges in the Southern District of New York, including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

U.S. President Donald Trump described the operation as a victory in the fight against crime, though the move has drawn intense international scrutiny and legal debate.