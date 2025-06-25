Taylor Swift shocks fans with surprise performance at Travis Kelce concert

Taylor Swift gave a surprise performance at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s “Tight Ends & Friends” concert in Nashville on Tuesday, 24 June, with her arrival on stage prompting ecstatic screaming from fans.

The global pop icon, 35, took to the stage at the Brooklyn Bowl during the Kansas City Chiefs player’s annual three-day summer training camp to sing 2014 hit “Shake It Off.”

“We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players who are going to play and these are the tight ends,” Swift said.