Rachel Reeves is 'resilient' and 'will bounce back', says Wes Streeting

Health secretary Wes Streeting has publicly backed his cabinet colleague Rachel Reeves, asserting she is “resilient and will bounce back" amid swirling speculation about her future in government.

His full support comes a day after Ms. Reeves was seen wiping away tears in the House of Commons during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (July 2).

The emotional moment followed leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch telling the Commons Ms. Reeves looked "absolutely miserable."

Labour minister Ellie Reeves was seen holding her sister's hand as she left the chamber.