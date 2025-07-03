Passengers watch spectacular storm from plane window

Plane passengers saw a remarkable storm raging over Texas beneath them from their windows.

Footage filmed by a traveller named Bianca on Sunday (29 June) shows repeated dramatic flashes of lightning against ominous dark clouds.

The plane, which had taken off from New York, was an hour away from landing when the eye-catching footage was recorded.

Bianca revealed she was amazed by ‘the majesty of it all’, before thanking Southwest Airlines for ‘navigating us through and around this with minimal impact”.