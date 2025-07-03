Rescuers have launched a search operation after a ferry carrying over 60 people sank off the coast of Bali on Wednesday (2 July).

Footage shows rescue teams patrolling the water to search for missing people onboard the The KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, which sank almost half an hour after leaving East Java’s Ketapang port.

The boat, which was carrying 53 passengers and 12 crew members, made a distress call at around 11.20pm local time.

Shortly before the boat sank, the ferry operator had reported engine trouble, while an official said the cause was “bad weather”, local media reports.

Officials have confirmed that four people have died whilst 29 people are still missing in the water.