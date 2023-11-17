Taylor Swift T-shirt projected onto Christ the Redeemer as singer arrives in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue welcomed Taylor Swift to town ahead of her first set of concerts to a massive audience in Brazil.

The world’s most famous statue of Jesus Christ, known for its spread-open arms, donned a white, projected “Welcome to Brazil” T-shirt to greet the singer.

Following performances in the United States, Mexico and Argentina, Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Brazil for concerts that have been a long time coming.

The Covid pandemic forced her to cancel her previous dates in the country.

Swift is set to perform to tens of thousands of fans over three shows in Rio this week, with more scheduled for the following weekend in Sao Paulo.