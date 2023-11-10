Taylor Swift cancels Buenos Aires show due to ‘unsafe’ conditions

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has cancelled her planned show tonight in Buenos Aires, Argentina due to “truly chaotic” weather conditions, announcing a new date for the concert.

Swift, 33, was scheduled to perform at the Estadio River Plate on Friday (10 November) as part of her ongoing Eras tour; however, the Grammy winner explained her decision to reschedule the performance to Sunday (12 November) “because I’m never going to endanger my fans”.

The weather forecast for Buenos Aires on Friday night predicts heavy rain showers.

Sharing the update, Swift wrote on Instagram: “I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew.

“We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!” she added.

Swift’s fans will remember how she continued singing through stormy weather during a live show on 20 May in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Clips shared online at the time showed her asking the audience at the Gillette Stadium if they were up for “one more song”, before performing“Karma”, the hit single from her sixth studio album Midnights.

After the show, she left a message for her fans on Instagram, which read: “Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!! We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea,”

Tonight was slated to be the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker’s second performance in the Argentinian capital, as her rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce was reportedly seen arriving in Buenos Aires hours before the show.

The pop superstar has been a regular fixture at NFL games in the US this season, often spotted in the stands cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs’s tight-end during matches alongside Kelce’s friends and family.

Swift brought her record-smashing Eras tour to Argentina on Thursday (9 November), delighting fans at the show with the addition of surprise songs “The Very First Night” and “Labyrinth.”

After Argentina, Swift takes the show to Brazil where she is scheduled to perform multiple shows, before jetting off to Tokyo, Japan in the New Year.

On Friday, Swift broke a Grammys record as the list of nominees for this year’s ceremony were announced. She is now the artist with the most Song of the Year nominations after “Anti-Hero” earned a nod in the category.

You can find a full list of nominations here.