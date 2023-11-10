Taylor Swift smashes Grammys record with Midnights nominations

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift has just become the most nominated artist in the Grammy Awards’s Song of the Year category.

The Grammy nominations were announced on Friday (10 November), with SZA leading the pack with nine nominations this year – ahead of artists like Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, and Swift, who each earned six nods.

Swift’s nomination for Song of the Year for “Anti-Hero” from her 2022 album Midnights has made her the first person to ever receive seven nominations in the category.

Lionel Richie and Paul McCartney previously shared the record with six nominations each.

Midnights was also nominated for Album of the Year this year, taking her total nominations in that category to six – on par with Barbra Streisand.

SZA, 34, snagged nominations for Album of the Year with SOS, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Kill Bill” while being shortlisted in multiple genres including pop, melodic rap and both progressive and traditional R&B.

The album of the year nominees competing with SZA’s SOS and Swift’s Midnights include Endless Summer Vacation by Cyrus, World Music Radio by Jon Batiste, the record by boygenius, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey, The Age of Pleasure by Janelle Monae, and GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo.

Taylor Swift (AP)

Victoria Monét followed closely behind SZA with seven nominations including Best New Artist, New Artist and Record of the Year and Best R&B Song for “On My Mama.”

Rodrigo took six nominations, with her hit “vampire” getting nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Those six nominations tied her with country star Brandy Clark; Eilish, Cyrus and Swift.

You can find a full list of nominations here.

Swift has dominated headlines this year with her sold-out Eras Tour and the accompanying concert movie documenting the shows. Her relationship with American football star Travis Kelce has also proved a major talking point.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Although Swift failed to break away from the pack in nominations, those six gave her 52 total for her career. She has won 12 times.

Last year, pop icon Beyoncé won four Grammys, breaking the record for most career wins with 32. She is also tied with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, with the most career nominations with 88.

Additional reporting from news agencies