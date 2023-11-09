Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce is reportedly making his way to Argentina to support his rumoured girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs star is reportedly set to attend the upcoming leg of Swift’s Eras Tour shows, which will see her perform at Estadio River Plate arena in Buenos Aires on the 9, 10, and 11 of November. Kelce’s rumoured plans come after Swift first added fuel to their romance rumours by attending one of his games at Arrowhead Stadium in September.

A source close to the rumoured couple told NBC News on 8 November that Kelce is travelling to Argentina for the concert. Another source shared the alleged travel plans with Page Six, claiming that he “has to be back on Sunday” in the US since he has football “practice on Monday”.

Kelce’s reported trip also comes as the Chiefs aren’t scheduled for another game until 20 November, which will be against the Philadelphia Eagles. During that game, Kelce will be playing against his brother, Jason Kelce, who’s the football centre for the Eagles.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Swift and Kelce for comment.

The news that Kelce will be in the audience comes after Swift attended four of Kelce’s football games. More specifically, the “Anti-Hero” singer first made headlines on 24 September when she was seen enthusiastically cheering him on in the Kelce suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

During the occasion, she sat next to Kelce’s mother, Donna, and appeared to yell “let’s f***ing go” in response to Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception. Following the game, the rumoured couple were also filmed leaving the sports arena together.

Since then, Swift has attended three of Kelce’s other games, and she even brought her friends along for it. Last month, she was seen in a suite at MetLife Stadium – during the Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets – with her star-studded friend group, which included couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Most recently, the “All Too Well” singer made her return to Arrowhead Stadium on 22 October for Kelce’s game, and appeared to confirm her relationship status after. On Instagram at the time, Chariah Gordon, the partner of Chiefs star Mecole Hardman Jr, shared a snap of the couple’s sweet PDA moment at Kelce’s party after the game. In the snap, Swift could be seen standing next to Kelce, reaching to kiss his cheek.

Along with the kiss, the football star also had the perfect reaction to a fan calling him Swift’s boyfriend when he was leaving the stadium. After a fan shouted: “Let’s go Taylor’s boyfriend” as Kelce was waiting for an elevator, he reacted with a small smile on his face, before pumping his fist into the air.

Kelce’s reported trip to Argentina is also a full circle moment for the rumoured relationship, as he previously opened up about how he first tried to give his number to Swift at one of her concerts. During an episode of his and his brother’s New Heights podcast in July, Kelce said that he attempted to meet Swift at one of her US Eras Tour shows and give her his number, but it didn’t work out.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He added: “If you’re up at Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”