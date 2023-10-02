Taylor Swift cheers on rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce at second NFL game in a week

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has sparked further rumours of romance with American football player Travis Kelce as she attended another game to watch him play.

On Sunday (1 October), Swift was in attendance at her second NFL game in a week as Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, faced off against the New York Jets.

At the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, all eyes were on the stands to see if Swift would be there, after the “Love Story” singer watched Kelce’s team play on the previous Sunday (24 September).

The 33-year-old was once again in the stands this weekend, entering the stadium with an all-star group including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski.

Swift sported a pair of denim cut-off shorts, a black long-sleeved t-shirt and a black leather jacket. The Grammy award-winner singer completed the look with a pair of black heeled Louboutin boots – the trademark red of the sole matching her signature red lipstick.

Throughout the game, Swift was seen cheering along with the action and sipping a red drink from a plastic cup. Kelce’s team won once again, beating the Jets 23-20.

Swift cheered on Kelce’s team from the stands (Getty Images)

The previous weekend (24 September), following weeks of speculation that the pop star and Kelce are dating, Swift attended her first of Kelce’s games.

Swift, who recently finished the first US leg of her Eras world tour, was photographed enthusiastically cheering as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

During the game, Swift was immersed in the action, and was photographed shouting “let’s f***ing go” when Kelce scored his third-quarter touchdown.

Swift watched the game with Ryan Reynolds, whose wife Blake Lively was also in attendance (Getty Images)

She also was pictured in conversation with his mother, Donna.

After the game, the pair escaped the crowd at the stadium in Kelce’s convertible, and reportedly rented out a restaurant for a private, post-game celebration.

While neither party has confirmed the relationship, the football player discussed their interactions on his podcast, saying that his friends and family had “nothing but great things to say” about Swift.

Swift attended her first of Kelce’s games the previous Sunday (Getty Images)

“I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, friends and family,” Kelce said. “She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light.”

Rumours of romance between the pair originally began when Kelce revealed that he had tried and failed to give the pop star his number using a friendship bracelet when he attended her Eras Tour show.

You can find a timeline of their relationship so far here.