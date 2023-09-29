Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It appears that Travis Kelce is supporting Taylor Swift’s upcoming 1989 album re-release with a very fitting outfit.

The Kansas City Chiefs star was seen leaving with the Grammy-winning musician on Sunday 24 September, after Swift was spotted cheering for Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Following the game, which saw the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10, the rumoured couple were filmed leaving Arrowhead Stadium together by sports anchor Jarred Payton. In the clip, which has been viewed more than 12m times, Kelce is spotted wearing a blue and white splatter paint denim suit by the brand KidSuper Studios.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the name for the denim suit seemed to pay homage to Swift’s forthcoming album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which is due for re-release on 27 October. “Travis Kelce wore a ‘1989 Bedroom Painting’ matching set piece tonight leaving Arrowhead Stadium with Taylor Swift, very timely for #1989TaylorsVersion,” wrote one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The cream denim suit jacket, which retails for $295, and the matching denim pants, which cost $285, appeared to be labelled on the KidSuper website as “1989 Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket” and “1989 Bedroom Painting Denim Pants”.

The Brooklyn-based menswear label seemed to have made the change from “Bedroom Painting” to “1989 Bedroom Painting” after the NFL star was spotted with the 1989 musician at Sunday’s game. On X, the brand wrote: “Look at the name change haha”.

The rumoured couple were then seen leaving the stadium in Kelce’s convertible in photos and videos posted on social media. What’s more, fans couldn’t help but notice that Kelce, much like Swift, was also born in 1989.

Throughout the game, the “Shake It Off” singer was often seen enthusiastically cheering on the tight end in the Arrowhead Stadium box seats. Swift sat next to Kelce’s mother, Donna, as she appeared to yell “let’s f***ing go” in response to Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception.

Her appearance at the NFL game comes amidst much speculation that Swift and Kelce are dating. Romance rumours first circulated when the NFL star admitted that he tried to give the “Bad Blood” singer his number at a recent Eras Tour concert.

Kelce’s brother, fellow football star Jason Kelce, later fueled speculation when he claimed that rumours the pair are dating are “100 per cent true”. While Kelce encouraged fans to stop asking his “brother about [his] dating life,” he did reveal that he reached out to Swift and asked if she’d want to attend one of his football games.

“I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court,” Kelce said on the The Pat McAfee Show last week. “I told her, you know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Most recently, Swift was linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Prior to their short-lived romance, which came to an end in June, she and British actor Joe Alwyn called it quits after six years of dating.

Meanwhile, Kelce was previously in an on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole for five years. The former couple reportedly ended their long-term relationship in 2022.