Taylor Swift has announced that her next album will be a re-recorded version of 1989.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is part of an effort by the pop star to re-record and re-release the bulk of her back catalogue, amid a royalties dispute with producer Scooter Braun.

Swift, 33, announced during a concert in LA that her next album release would be a re-worked version of 1989, her hit album first released in 2014.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) follows the relases of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), all of which were modelled on earlier albums in her catalogue.

Swift is currently touring as part of her global Eras Tour. On the sixth night of her run at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, she confirmed the nature of her forthcoming album, and revealed that it will be released on 27 October.

1989 was note-worthy for including a number of Swift’s best-known songs, including “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space”.

The Taylor’s Version re-release will bring the total tracklist up to 21, and will feature five previously unreleased songs from “the vault”.

Swift offered further details about the album on her website.

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you,” she wrote on social media. “The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th.

“To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVOURITE re-record I’ve ever done because the five From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

On Tuesday (8 August) the duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was seen attending Swift’s show in California.

Her husband, prince Harry, was in Tokyo at the time attending an International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) event, which is organised to connect communities through sports and philanthropy.

It was recently reported that Swift is sharing her Eras Tour wealth with those who have helped her put on the show, including caterers, truck drivers, riggers, dancers and more.

She gave bonuses totalling more than $55m (£43m) to everyone involved with the massive tour, sources told People.

With an average of 54,000 fans attending Swift’s concerts at every tour stop, the “Cruel Summer” singer is reportedly earning more than $13m (£10m) from every show.