Taylor Swift gives $100k bonuses to Eras Tour truck drivers

Taylor Swift is reportedly sharing her Eras Tour wealth with those who have helped her put on the show, including caterers, truck drivers, riggers, dancers and more.

The “Anti-Hero” singer, who is gearing up for the final leg of her North American tour, recently gave bonuses totalling over $55m (£43m) to everyone involved with the massive tour, sources told People.

Swift’s recent generosity comes after TMZ reported that she had given each of the truckers moving her sets around $100,000 (£78,600) ahead of her Saturday (31 July) Santa Clara concert.

The Grammy-winning artist, 33, initially kicked off her tour in March in Arizona and will finish out her final six sold-out performances in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on 9 August.

Swift will then make her way across the pond and beyond in 2024 with scheduled legs in Europe, Asia and Australia.

With an average of 54,000 fans attending Swift’s concerts at every tour stop, the “Cruel Summer” singer is reportedly earning more than $13m (£10m) from every show.

From the first 22 dates of her Eras Tour, Swift has already made more than $300m (£238.4m), according to data from Pollstar.

Taylor Swift

In early July, data predicted that the pop superstar could gross over $1.4bn (£1bn) upon the tour’s August 2024 completion in Wembley Arena in London.

This would make the Eras Tour the highest-grossing tour ever, beating out the current record-holder, Elton John, for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. According to Billboard, the “Rocket Man” singer wrapped with a total of $939m (£725.5m).

An Eras Tour show spans over three hours, with a set list of 44 songs divided into 10 distinct acts. So far, Swift has been joined by other high-profile guest performers, including Ice Spice, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers and Jack Antonoff.

During Swift’s two Seattle shows last week, fans caused activity equivalent to a minor 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

According to a local seismologist, “Swift Quake” – as the phenomenon has been dubbed – was twice as strong as the 2011 “Beast Quake”, in which Seattle Seahawk fans went wild after Marshawn Lynch made a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game.