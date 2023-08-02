(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Three of Lizzo’s former dancers have accused the singer of sexual harassment and body shaming in a new lawsuit.

According to the legal filing, Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson) allegedly pressured one of her dancers, Arianna Davis, into touching a nude performer at an Amsterdam strip club.

It is also alleged that the Grammy winner set up a humiliating 12-hour audition process for her dancers, and fostered a hostile work environment.

Other allegations against the 35-year-old star and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring in the 44-page lawsuit include assault, racial and religious harassment, fat-shaming, disability discrimination, and false imprisonment.

The legal filing comes as a shock to Lizzo’s fans, as the “About Damn Time” singer is known for promoting body positivity and women’s rights.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralising,” the plaintiffs’ attorney, Ron Zambrano, said in a statement.

Lizzo’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from The Independent.