Plaintiff Arianna Davis alleges the Grammy winner made a ‘thinly-veiled’ comment about her weight and pressured her to touch nude performers at a strip club
Three of Lizzo’s former dancers have accused the singer of sexual harassment and body shaming in a new lawsuit.
According to the legal filing, Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson) allegedly pressured one of her dancers, Arianna Davis, into touching a nude performer at an Amsterdam strip club.
It is also alleged that the Grammy winner set up a humiliating 12-hour audition process for her dancers, and fostered a hostile work environment.
Other allegations against the 35-year-old star and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring in the 44-page lawsuit include assault, racial and religious harassment, fat-shaming, disability discrimination, and false imprisonment.
The legal filing comes as a shock to Lizzo’s fans, as the “About Damn Time” singer is known for promoting body positivity and women’s rights.
“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralising,” the plaintiffs’ attorney, Ron Zambrano, said in a statement.
Lizzo’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from The Independent.
Did Beyoncé change lyrics on her tour to omit singer’s name amid sexual harassment claims?
Beyoncé fans have speculated she left out Lizzo’s name during a live performance on Tuesday in light of the recent allegations against her.
Social media users noted Beyoncé altered the lyrics of her song “Break My Soul (The Queen’s Remix)” in which she lists off a number of Black female artists, including Lizzo, Lauryn Hill, Betty Davis, and her sister Solange Knowles.
While performing in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night, Beyoncé appeared to leave out Lizzo’s name on purpose.
My colleague Annabel Nugent reports:
Some fans believe the altered lyrics were a reference to recent criticism from Erykah Badu
Ex-employees speak out in support of lawsuit: ‘I grieve parts of my own experience’
Two of Lizzo’s ex-employees have spoken out in support of the lawsuit filed by three of the singer’s former backing dancers.
In a statement posted on Instagram, dancer Courtney Hollinquest said that although she isn’t a part of the lawsuit, “this was very much my experience” while working with Lizzo.
“Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light,” she wrote.
Lizzo’s former creative director Quinn Whitney Wilson re-shared Hollinquest’s Instagram Story, “echoing” what she said.
“I haven’t been apart [sic] of that world for around three years, for a reason,” Wilson shared. “I very much applaud the dancers courage to bring this to light. and I grieve parts of my own experience.”
Another person to have spoken out after the lawsuit is the filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, who also claims to have had a negative experience working with the singer.
‘About Damn Time’ singer faces allegations of body shaming and sexual harassment in shock filing
A 44-page lawsuit against Lizzo alleges the singer sexually harassed and body shamed her backup dancers, as the plaintiffs’ attorney said their experiences “seem to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly”.
One of the plaintiffs, Arianna Davis claims Lizzo pressured her to “touch the breasts of one of the nude women” performing at an Amsterdam strip club and allegedly made a thinly-veiled reference to her apparent weight gain.
Lizzo also allegedly forced her dancers to “re-audition for their spots” during a 12-hour “excruciating” process, after becoming convinced they had been drinking the night before shows.
Davis said she soiled herself during the audition because she was fearful of using the bathroom.
Other allegations against her and her production company include racial and religious harassment, fat-shaming, disability discrimination, and false imprisonment.
