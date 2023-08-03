Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lizzo has hit back at “sensationalised stories” after three dancers filed a lawsuit against her earlier this week.

The singer, 35, has been accused of sexual harassment and weight-shaming by former employees, in a suit filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday (1 August).

The plaintiffs, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, previously performed as part of Lizzo’s Big Grrrls dance troupe, with Davis and Williams gaining spots on the team after competing in the reality competition Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Allegations in the lawsuit claim that Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson) pressured one of the plaintiffs into touching a nude performer at an Amsterdam strip club and orchestrated a humiliating 12-hour audition process for her dancers.

It is also claimed that the Grammy-winning artist called attention to one dancer’s weight gain before firing her after she recorded a meeting because of a health condition.

On Thursday (3 August), Lizzo – real name Melissa Jefferson – responded to the allegations on social media.

“These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” her statement began.

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

Lizzo continued: “These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.

“As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans.

“With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team.”

Lizzo said that while she is “not here to be looked at as a victim”, she knows she is “not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days”.

She said: “I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world, I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

She concludes: “I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”

After news of the lawsuit became public, several other previous collaborators with the “About Damn Time” have claimed to have had negative experiences while working together.

Lizzo’s former creative director, Quinn Wilson, “echoed” the words of the accusers in an Instagram story, while the filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison described the singer as “arrogant, unkind and cruel”.