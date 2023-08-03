Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lizzo’s former colleagues have come forward to share support for three dancers who have filed a lawsuit against the singer with claims of sexual harassment, weight-shaming and bullying.

In legal documents filed on Tuesday (1 August), three dancers who were previously employed by the “Special” singer accuse Lizzo and her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, of various instances of workplace misconduct.

The suit alleges that Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson) pressured one of the plaintiffs into touching a nude performer while visiting an Amsterdam strip club, as well as subjecting the dancers to a gruelling 12-hour audition process, during which one performer soiled herself out of fear of asking for a bathroom break.

Lizzo is known to many for championing body diversity and self-love, with her music often praised for its themes of positivity.

Since reports have started to emerge, several previous collaborators with the artist have come forward with support for the accusers.

Courtney Hollinquest, a dancer who used to be a part of Lizzo’s dance troupe, shared an NBC News article about the lawsuit before stating that she had had a similar experience.

“For clarification, I’m not a part of the lawsuit – but this was very much my experience in my time there,” Hollinquest wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light.”

Quinn Wilson, Lizzo’s former creative director, then “echoed” Hollinquest’s words on her Instagram story and added: “I haven't been a part of that world for around three years, for a reason. I very much applaud the dancers' courage to bring this to light. And I grieve parts of my own experience. I'd appreciate space to understand my feelings.”

Lizzo’s former dancer and creative director speak out (Instagram / Courtney Hollinquest, Quinn Wilson)

Hollinquest responded by addressing Wilson as “my sister forever” before telling followers: “Only a few know what we’ve been through.”

The singer King Princess, who is Wilson’s girlfriend, also shared an account of witnessing Wilson suffer hardship as a “dedicated creative” in the entertainment industry.

In a social media post, King Princess wrote of Wilson: “I have watched her be underpaid, undervalued, and deeply mistreated firsthand by people who have more fiscal and social power than her. Not to mention members of her own community, who should strive to uplift the work of talented Black individuals.

“I hate call-out culture, but there is no circumstance where the treatment I observed should be condoned.”

Another person to have spoken out after the lawsuit is the filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, who also claims to have had a negative experience working with the singer.

“In 2019, I travelled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary,” she wrote on an Instagram story. “I walked away after about two weeks. I was treated with such disrespect by her.

“I witnessed how arrogant, self-centred, and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a s***ty situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you f***ing can and I'm so grateful I trusted my gut.”

Lizzo (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Allison also expressed feeling “gaslit” and being “deeply hurt” by the experience, but added that she has now healed from it.

Ending her statement by sending “much love and support” to the dancers, Allison wrote: “Reading these reports made me realise how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often.”

The Independent has reached out to representatives of Lizzo for comment.