Lizzo’s past lyrics raise eyebrows after singer is sued by former dancers

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lyrics from a famous Lizzo song are raising eyebrows in the wake of the lawsuit filed against the singer.

The singer is being sued by three of her former dancers for alleged sexual harassment and for allegedly establishing a hostile work environment, with the lawsuit claiming that Lizzo “hounded” one of the plaintiffs into touching a nude performer at an Amsterdam strip club.

It is also being claimed that the “Truth Hurts” singer asked her employees to “catch dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas and eat bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas”, and that she subjected her dancers to an “excruciating” 12-hour audition after accusing them of drinking before performances.

During this audition, Arianna Davis, who appeared on Prime Video series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, claims that she soiled herself because she was so fearful of using the restroom during the process.

In the wake of the claims, lyrics from Lizzo’s 2021 collaboration with Cardi B, titled “Rumors”, are circulating social media.

The lyrics read: “Had to cut some hoes loose, yeah / NDA, no loose lips / Now them hoes tryna sue me / B****, I don’t give two s***s / All the rumors are true, yeah.”

A clip from the music video has been shared on Twitter. “Damn, there’s always a clip,” one viewer wroter, with another adding: “This whole thing is making me feel so sick.”

Since accusations against Lizzo emegered on Tuesday (1 August), several of the singer’s previous collaborators have come forward with support for the plaintiffs.

Courtney Hollinquest, a dancer who used to be a part of Lizzo’s dance troupe, shared an NBC News article about the lawsuit before stating that she had a similar experience.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“For clarification, I’m not a part of the lawsuit – but this was very much my experience in my time there,” Hollinquest wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light.”

Lizzo (Prime Video)

Quinn Wilson, Lizzo’s former creative director, then “echoed” Hollinquest’s words on her Instagram story and added: “I haven’t been a part of that world for around three years, for a reason. I very much applaud the dancers’ courage to bring this to light. And I grieve parts of my own experience. I’d appreciate space to understand my feelings.”

The Independent has contacted Lizzo for comment.

In the wake of the lawsuit, a resurfaced clip from the reality series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, shows contestant Arianna Davis, one of the plaintiffs, getting emotional after suggesting she felt pressured to pose nude as part of a challenge.

During a performance on Tuesday night (1 August), Beyoncé amended the lyrics to her 2022 track “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” so they omitted Lizzo’s name, which features in the original alongside the names of other Black female artists.

While fans have speculated that Beyoncé changed the lyrics in reaction to the allegations made against Lizzo, others have highlighted that it was not only Lizzo’s name that was cut out and suggested that the amended lyrics were, in fact, a response to US musician Erykah Badu who also appears in the song and who recently made remarks suggesting Beyoncé copies her style.