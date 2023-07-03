Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could gross over a billion dollars

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could gross over $1.4bn, according to new data.

The 33-year-old singer’s tour commenced on 17 March in Glendale, Arizona and is set to conclude on 17 August 2024 in London.

An Eras Tour show spans over three hours, with a set list of 44 songs divided into 10 distinct acts.

In terms of earnings, Swift has already made more than $300m from the first 22 dates of her Eras Tour, according to data from Pollstar.

With an average of 54,000 fans attending Swift’s concerts at every tour stop, the “Anti-Hero” singer is reportedly earning more than $13m from every show.

According to the live music trade publication’s data, it is believed that Swift’s tour will cross its $1bn mark at some point during her show in Singapore in March 2024.

By the time the tour ends in Wembley Arena in London in August, the Eras tour will have grossed approximately $1.4bn.

Pollstar’s current data does not include numbers from the extra shows Swift has added to her international touring schedule.

So by the time she ends the Eras Tour, her earnings could be much more than $1.4bn.

It’s worth bearing in mind that the data is based on counting the face value of tickets as they are when originally sold out.

According to Variety, the actual amount of money being spent by consumers is higher, as all resold tickets go on the secondary market for several times their original value.

Therefore, Swift’s Eras tour could gross more than the official data.

Pollstar also cites an online research group QuestionPro on their website, estimating the US leg of the Eras tour to generate $5bn in economic impact in the cities where Swift performs.

So far, the record for the highest-grossing tour is held by Elton John for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. According to Billboard, the singer had earned $887m so far.

The previous record was held by Ed Sheeran, whose Divide Tour grossed $776m over a period of several years.

Swift announced 50 new international destinations of the Eras tour last month.

“EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,” Swift wrote in her announcement.

“I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!”

Swift will kick off her UK stint on 7 June 2024 in Edinburgh for two nights at the BT Murrayfield Stadium.

