The Witcher season three will be Henry Cavill’s last – and his co-star is still struggling to comprehend the news.

In October, Cavill announced he was stepping away from the character of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels.

The news was met with shock from the show’s fandom, with many left wondering whether the should continue without him. One person who was particularly rocked by the news was Anya Chalotra, who stars in the series as the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg.

In a new interview, Chalotra oppened up about Cavill’s decision, revealing that it’s been difficult to find closure as the news was announced after they’d shot their last scene together.

“That news was hard to take because he’s family,” she told The Telegraph.

“We’ve been together for five years. So for anyone to leave after working with someone for that long, we’re going to feel that loss.”

It was rumoured that Cavill had left the series after locking heads with co-showrunner Lauren Hissrich about the direction of the show.

Addressing these claims, Chalotra said: “When we are all on set, we’re dedicated to playing these characters and bringing them to life in the best way. And that is exactly what I felt every day from Henry.”

After quitting The Witcher, Cavill returned as Superman in a cameo appearance in Black Adam.

However, shortly after, it was announced he would no longer play the Man of Steel as new DC heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran, wanted to reboot the franchise with a new star.

Anya Chalotra in ‘The Witcher’ (Netflix)

It was then revealed that Cavill was spearheading a Warhammer adaptation for Prime Video.

The Witcher returned to Netflix on Thursday (29 June), with fans stepping in to clear up a misconception about the “short” episode count.