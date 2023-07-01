Every movie and TV series landing on Netflix in July 2023
You’ll want to add plenty of these to your watchlist
July will be yet another busy month for Netflix.
Every month, a new bunch of titles is added to the streaming platform, which undoubtedly makes your respective watchlists that bit longer.
The titles set to be unveiled over the next 31 days include the conclusion to Henry Cavill’s time as geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, before Liam Hemsworth takes over, a Bird Box movie spin-off and a new season of reality series Too Hot to Handle. (Yes, another one.)
Below, we run through the full list of every movie and TV series coming to Netflix in July 2023. Where no territory is listed, that title will be released in both.
NB: The Independent put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.
Find a full list of every movie and TV show being removed from Netflix this month here.
ORIGINAL
TV
2 July
Love Is Blind: Brazil season three – reunion episode
5 July
Back to 15 season two
6 July
Deep Fake Love season one (plus new episodes on Thursdays)
The Lincoln Lawyer season two, volume one
7 July
Fatal Seduction season one
Hack My Home season one
11 July
Nineteen to Twenty season one
12 July
Quarterback season one
13 July
Burn the House Down season one
Devil’s Advocate season one
Sonic Prime season two
Survival of the Thickest season one
14 July
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem season two
Five Star Chef season one
Too Hot To Handle season five
15 July
Country Queen season one
Kohrra season one
20 July
Sweet Magnolias season three
25 July
Sintonia season four
26 July
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals season seven – US
27 July
The Dragon Prince season five – US
The Witcher season three, volume two
28 July
Captain Fall season one
DP season two
A Perfect Story season one
The Tailor season two
29 July
The Uncanny Counter season two
Movies
6 July
Cash / Gold Brick
7 July
The Out-Laws
Seasons
12 July
Mr Car and the Knights Templar – UK
14 July
Bird Box Barcelona
Love Tactics 2
19 July
The (Almost) Legends
21 July
They Cloned Tyrone
25 July
Dream
27 July
Happiness for Beginners
The Murderer – US
Paradise
Today We’ll Talk About That Day
28 July
Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir – The Movie
Documentary
3 July
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid
4 July
The King Who Never Was
5 July
Wham!
10 July
Unknown: Killer Robots
17 July
Unknown: Cave of Bones
19 July
The Deepest Breath
24 July
Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine
26 July
Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case
27 July
The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders
28 July
How to Become a Cult Leader
Comedy
4 July
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
25 July
Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts
Kids
6 July
Wake Up, Carlo! season one
10 July
StoryBots: Answer Time season two – UK
20 July
Supa Team 4 season one
24 July
Dew Drop Diaries season one
Anime
5 July
My Happy Marriage season one
12 July
Record of Ragnarok season two, part two
26 July
Baki Hanma season two, part one
31 July
Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season two
LICENCED
TV
1 July
Young Sheldon – UK
6 July
Gossip Girl – UK
12 July
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point season one
16 July
Penance season one – UK
19 July
Unspeakable – UK
21 July
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition – US
24 July
Love After Divorce season one (new episodes on Mondays) – US
Movies
1 July
Bridesmaids – US
Georgetown – UK
Gigli – UK
How to Train Your Dragon 2 – UK
The Huntsman: Winter’s War – US
Jumanji – US
The Karate Kid (1984) – US
The Karate Kid Part 2 – US
The Karate Kid Part 3 – US
Kick-Ass – US
Liar Liar – US
Mom and Dad – UK
Monster Trucks – US
Pride & Prejudice (2005) – US
The Program – UK
Prom Night (2008) – US
Rush Hour – US
Rush Hour 2 – US
Rush Hour 3 – US
Snow White & the Huntsman – US
The Squid and the Whale – US
Star Trek (2009) – US
Star Trek Into Darkness – US
The Sweetest Thing – US
10×10 – UK
Thank You for Your Service – US
Titanic – US
Uncle Buck – US
Warm Bodies – US
White House Down – US
5 July
Rebellion (2022) – US
6 July
Human Traffic – UK
12 Mighty Orphans – UK
8 July
65 – US
The Tutor – US
10 July
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie – US
How to Blow Up a Pipeline – UK
11 July
Free Fire – UK
Vivarium – US
13 July
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – US
14 July
Don’t Tell a Soul – UK
First Daughter – UK
16 July
Ride Along – US
Submarine – UK
24 July
Big Eyes – US
Venom: Let There Be Carnage – UK
Witness Number 3 – UK
28 July
Hidden Strike
Documentary
1 July
Ride on Time season five – US
5 July
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season two – US
6 July
Profile – UK
9 July
The Interrogation – UK
Kids
3 July
Little Angel volume thee – US
6 July
LEGO: City Adventures season four – UK
14 July
The Smurfs – UK
15 July
Morphale 3D season one – US
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale season one – US
Anime
1 July
One Piece – US
9 July
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead season one – US
Mobile
11 July
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals – US
13 July
Sonic Prime Dash – US
25 July
The Queen’s Gambit Chess – US
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies