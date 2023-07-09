Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix viewers are cautioning one another from watching the movie currently ranking No 1 on the streamer’s Top 10-most watched list.

While the platform’s weekly TV list is typically overrun by new releases, the movie list is less predictable and often varies between recent releases and classics.

This week, director Daina Reid’s newest thriller Run Rabbit Run, starring Succession’s Sarah Snook, is topping the US list.

Since its Netflix release on 28 June, the film has largely been panned by critics, with Clarisse Loughrey arguing that it “ticks off tropes as if it were conducting some sort of paranormal safety check” in her review for The Independent.

At the moment, it sits at 38 per cent on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. And yet, despite its poor ratings, numerous Netflix users have decided to take a chance on the film – hence its top ranking.

However, now, they’re warning others not to “waste two hours of your life” by watching Run Rabbit Run.

“Run Rabbit Run sucked, don’t watch it y’all,” one tweeted, with a second agreeing that “it really is as bad as people say it is. so disappointing”.

Sarah Snook in ‘Run Rabbit Run’ (Netflix 2023)

“It might be one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen,” a third claimed.

“If you are thinking about watching Run Rabbit Run, DON’T,” another wrote. “2 hours of my life I’ll never get back.”

Others, however, disagreed with the negative comments. “Run Rabbit Run is a great horror movie. So many revelations unsaid,” one opposed.

Another questioned why it had “such a bad score on Rotten Tomatoes”, arguing that “it was actually really well done, especially for an Australian movie”.

“Heard a lot saying this one is too slow or boring but i thought it was a pretty good show of old traumas resurfacing,” another said.

Snook, 35, leads the Netflix chiller as Sarah, a fertility doctor who must confront her firmly-held beliefs in life and death after her daughter begins exhibiting strange behaviours.

Read The Independent’s two-star review of the movie here.

Run Rabbit Run marks the Australian actor’s latest project following her award-nominated turn as Shiv Roy in HBO’s massive hit series Succession, which concluded in May.