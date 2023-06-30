Netflix has announced it is removing all of these movies
Watch them before they’re taken down
You have a short left of time to watch a bunch of movies on Netflix.
Every month, the streaming service quietly reveals which titles will be removed – so if certain titles disappear form your watchlist, this will be why.
While Netflix used to release a full list of everything being taken down, users can now discover what’s in the firing lane if they happen to select it while browsing.
Fortunately, The Independent has put together a list of every movie and TV show being removed from Netflix in July 2023.Where a territory isn’t listed below, it will be leaving both.
NB: This list was put together with help from What’s on Netflix.
Movies
1 July
Akira – UK
Ali Baba and the Seven Dwarfs
Ali G Indahouse – UK
American Gangster – US
Austin Powers in Goldmember – US
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery – US
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me – US
Bad Boys – US
Bad Boys II – US
Battleship – US
The Birds – US
Breakout – US
Brüno – US
The Caller – UK
Capture the Flag – UK
A Certain Magical Index: The Movie – The Miracle of Endymion – UK
Chalte Chalte – UK
The Change-Up – UK
A Civil Action – UK
Clockstoppers – UK
Closer – US
The Croods – UK
The Danish Girl – UK
The Departed – US
Donnie Brasco – UK
Dreamgirls – UK
End of Days – US
Erin Brockovich – UK
The Fighter – UK
For Colored Girls – US
Friday Night Lights (2004) – US
Friends with Money – US
The Hangover – US
Heroes (1977) – US
Home Again – US
How Do You Know – UK
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days – US
How to Train Your Dragon – US
I Know What You Did Last Summer – US
Imagine That – UK
The Incredible Hulk (1977) – UK
Inside Man – US
Inside Man: Most Wanted – US
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion – UK
It’s Complicated – UK
Jerry Maguire – US
Kindergarten Cop – US
Last Action Hero – US
The Last of the Mohicans – UK
Layer Cake – UK
Legal Eagles – US
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – US
LOL – US
London Boulevard – UK
Love Sarah – UK
The Man with the Iron Fists 2 – UK
Marnie – US
Matilda (1996)
Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie – UK
My Birthday Song
National Lampoon’s Animal House – US
National Security – US
Out of Africa – US
Peeples – US
Pek Yakında
Pitch Perfect – US
Pixie – UK
Pride & Prejudice (2005) – UK
Psycho (1960) – US
Puss in Boots
The Rainmaker – UK
Red Dragon – US
Resident Evil – US
Resident Evil: Afterlife – US
Resident Evil: Apocalypse – US
Resident Evil: Retribution – US
The Rugrats Movie – UK
Shrek Forever After – US
The Stepfather (2009) – US
Superbad – UK
The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) – US
Tower Heist (2011) – US
Tremors 2: Aftershocks – UK
True Grit (2010) – UK
Twins – US
Underworld – UK
Underworld: Awakening – UK
Underworld: Evolution – UK
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans – UK
Untraceable – UK
Wild Card – US
World War Z – US
Victoria & Abdul – UK
The Young Victoria – UK
You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger – US
3 July
Hello Brother
Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester
King of Peking
4 July
Leave No Trace – US
Penalty – UK
5 July
Midsommar – UK
6 July
Lethal Love – US
The Mechanic – UK
Viceroy’s House – UK
7 July
Megamind – UK
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – UK
9 July
Beautiful Creatures – UK
Born Racer – US
Finding Hubby
He’s Just Not That Into You – UK
The Long Dumb Road – US
The Nest – UK
10 July
Chicken Run – UK
The Equalizer 2 – UK
120 Beats per Minute – UK
12 Strong – US
The Stand-Up
13 July
Day of Destiny
Trust – UK
14 July
It Follows – US
SAS: Rise of the Black Swan – US
15 July
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi – UK
16 July
African America – UK
Gone – UK
Pan – US
This Changes Everything – US
17 July
The Chronicles of Riddick– US
The Father – UK
Kick-Ass 2 – US
Pitch Black – US
Riddick – US
18 July
Funan – US
21 July
Ip Man – US
Ip Man 2 – US
Ip Man 3 – US
Ip Man 4: The Finale – US
Sanitation Day – US
Trading Paint – US
24 July
Léa & I – US
25 July
Romance Doll – US
Serenity (2019) – US
26 July
August: Osage County – US
TV
1 July
Against the Tide
Are You Human? – UK
Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me – UK
Breakout – UK
Chappelle’s Show
Cleo & Cuquin
Descendants of the Sun – UK
El Chema – UK
Fight for My Way – UK
Good Manager – UK
The Holiday – UK
Mine – UK
My Golden Life – UK
Mystic Whispers
The Oath
Queen for Seven Days – UK
Rabbids Invasion – UK
Radio Romance – UK
School 2017 – UK
Spice Up
A Touch of Green – US
The Truth Seekers
The Ultimatum
Unriddle
World at Your Feet
Yes We Can!
Yours Fatefully
3 July
Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection (Netflix Original)
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead (Netflix Original)
6 July
Yummy Mummies
10 July
Queer as Folk – UK
11 July
Baby Ballroom (Netflix Original)
15 July
Married at First Sight season 11 – US
17 July
Encounters – US
21 July
Touch Your Heart – US
24 July
Popples – US
25 July
Lawless Lawyer – US
Documentary
1 July
#AnneFrank – Parallel Stories
Mahalia – UK
The Silence of Others – US
7 July
A Kid from Coney Island – US
10 July
The Tour
16 July
In My Room – UK
Comedy
13 July
DL Hughley: Clear – US
Tom Segura: Completely Normal – US
Kids
1 July
Barbie Mermaidia – UK
Teen Titans Go! – UK
Anime
1 July
My Hero Academia – UK
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising – UK
One Piece: Stampede – UK
