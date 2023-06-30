Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After news of the death of actor Alan Arkin, many fans are reminiscing on some of his most memorable moments – including his choice words for a colleague ahead of the 2007 Academy Awards.

The Oscar and Tony-winning actor died aged 89 on Friday (30 June). A revered actor across stage and screen, Arkin was well known for projects such as the films Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) and Argo (2012) and for two seasons of the TV series The Kominsky Method, alongside Michael Douglas.

Yet, to many, Arkin’s most famous role remains his performance as Edwin Hoover in the 2006 ensemble dark comedy Little Miss Sunshine.

As the foul-mouthed, heroin-using grandfather of a dysfunctional family, Edwin was an unforgettable presence in the acclaimed film and gained Arkin significant praise.

Despite only being on screen for 14 minutes, the actor won a Bafta and an Oscar for his supporting role.

While Arkin’s performance shone, Little Miss Sunshine was also a big vehicle for Abigail Breslin, who played his hyperactive granddaughter and beauty pageant hopeful, Olive.

Breslin, who was nine at the time of filming, had also been nominated for an Academy Award for her work in the film.

Despite a nomination at such a young age being a massive feat, Arkin admitted on the night of the ceremony that he didn’t want Breslin to win – precisely because of her age, and the potential negative after-effects.

Alan Arkin and Abigail Breslin (Getty Images)

“I hope she loses. What, next year she is going to get the Nobel Prize?” he quipped frankly to Access Hollywood.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“It’s enough. She has had enough attention. I love her and I love her family, and I feel enough is enough. She is a kid; she needs to have a childhood. I hope she loses.”

Ultimately, Arkin got his wish: Breslin didn’t win, and the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress instead went to Jennifer Hudson for her role in Dreamgirls.

Upon accepting his Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor on the same night, Arkin spoke about his happiness about the warm reception Little Miss Sunshine had received from audiences.

“More than anything, I’m deeply moved by the open-hearted appreciation our small film has received, which in these fragmented times speaks so openly of the possibility of innocence, growth, and connection,” Arkin explained.