Hollywood star Alan Arkin, who won an Oscar for Little Miss Sunshine, has died aged 89.

The news was announced by his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony, who shared a joint statement on behalf of the family.

They told People: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

Arkin’s illustrious career began in 1957, with his first notable screen credit arriving in Norman Jewison’s 1966 Best Picture nominee The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming. For the film, he received his first of two Oscar nominations for Best Actor, the second of which followed in 1969 for The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter.

He would have to wait almost 40 years for his next nomination, which was Best Supporting Actor for the comedy drama Little Miss Sunshine (2007). Arkin won the trophy, and received a fourth Oscar nomination in 2013 for Ben Affleck’s Argo.

In the 1960s, Arkin, who first started taking acting lessons age 10, was a member of the Second City compedy troupe, and made his debut on Broadway in a production of From the Second City.

He also received a Tony nomination for his role of David Kolowitz in Joseph Stein‘s 1963 comedy Enter Laughing.

Also in the 1960s, Arkin starred in psychological thriller Wait Until Dark opposite Audrey Hepburn, and took over as Inspector Clouseau in the third Pink Panther film when Peter Sellers quit the role.

His high-profile credits in the 1970s included the Joseph Heller adaptation Catch-22, in which he played Captain John Yossarian, and comedy film The In-Laws, which he starred in alongside Peter Falk.

He earned an Emmy Award-nomination for his role in 1987 TV film Escape from Sobibor, which told the story of a mass escape from a Nazi concentration camp.

