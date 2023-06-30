✕ Close Madonna announces 2023 world tour in Instagram clip featuring Amy Schumer

Madonna has reportedly been discharged from hospital and transported back to her New York home via private ambulance.

A source with knowledge of the matter told CNN that the singer was “in the clear” after being admitted to intensive care over the weekend with a “serious” bacterial infection.

The Independent has contacted Madonna’s representatives for comment.

Her tour manager Guy Oseary announced on Wednesday (28 June) that the “Express Yourself” singer, 64, developed the infection over the weekend, which led to a “several-day stay in the ICU”.

While Madonna is expected to make a “full recovery”, she has had to “pause all commitments”, including delaying the start of her forthcoming tour.

The Queen of Pop was due to begin The Celebration Tour, a greatest hits show, in Canada on 15 July. A new start date is yet to be announced.

Rita Wilson and Michelle Visage were among the stars wishing Madonna well, with RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Visage telling Oseary to “take good care of our Queen”.

The Celebration Tour will feature music from Madonna’s catalogue across four decades, and was scheduled to arrive in the UK in October and December.

Billed as a "one-of-a-kind experience", the tour is also set to feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates.