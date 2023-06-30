Madonna latest news: Pop icon ‘in the clear’ after being rushed to ICU with bacterial infection
‘Vogue’ singer is expected to make a ‘full recovery’ but has postponed her forthcoming Celebration Tour
Madonna has reportedly been discharged from hospital and transported back to her New York home via private ambulance.
A source with knowledge of the matter told CNN that the singer was “in the clear” after being admitted to intensive care over the weekend with a “serious” bacterial infection.
The Independent has contacted Madonna’s representatives for comment.
Her tour manager Guy Oseary announced on Wednesday (28 June) that the “Express Yourself” singer, 64, developed the infection over the weekend, which led to a “several-day stay in the ICU”.
While Madonna is expected to make a “full recovery”, she has had to “pause all commitments”, including delaying the start of her forthcoming tour.
The Queen of Pop was due to begin The Celebration Tour, a greatest hits show, in Canada on 15 July. A new start date is yet to be announced.
Rita Wilson and Michelle Visage were among the stars wishing Madonna well, with RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Visage telling Oseary to “take good care of our Queen”.
The Celebration Tour will feature music from Madonna’s catalogue across four decades, and was scheduled to arrive in the UK in October and December.
Billed as a "one-of-a-kind experience", the tour is also set to feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates.
Madonna celebrates ‘the calm before the storm’ in last Instagram post before medical incident
One week ago, Madonna shared a series of photos to Instagram from rehearsals for The Celebration Tour.
“The Calm Before The Storm……….,” she captioned the post.
Madonna had been due to kick off the tour in Vancouver on 15 June. However, the concert series has now been postponed, with new dates to be announced.
The Weeknd sends ‘prayers’ to Madonna after she’s admitted to hospital
The Weeknd is one of the many celebrities to offer support to Madonna following news that she was recently admitted to intensive care.
The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, reposted the statement from Madonna’s tour manager Guy Oseary to his Instagram story.
“Sending our prayers [heart emoji, prayer-hand emoji] @madonna,” he wrote.
Fans call for Madonna critics to ‘show some respect'
Madonna’s fans have lept to her defence following her health incident.
As the singer’s name trended on Twitter throughout Thursday (29 June), impassioned fans defended Madonna against her critics.
“Madonna is the blueprint whose influence continues to carry through EVERY cycle of pop stars,” one tweet read.
“Yes, even your fave. The literal definition of ‘icon.’ Yet she’s been ridiculed and minimised from the start of her career. Glad she’s expected to fully recover. Show some respect.”
Famous fans send ‘Vogue’ singer well wishes following medical incident
Madonna’s famous fans have been quick to wish the singer well, following news that she has been admitted to hospital.
The news was shared on Instagram by her tour manager Guy Oseary, with Rita Wilson commenting: “Sending Madonna my prayers for a speedy recovery.”
“Omg sending her love and healing light!” wrote Frankie Grande.
Gwendoline Christie commented: “So much love Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.”
“Sending her so much love from us,” added Isla Fisher.
What’s the typical recovery time from a bacterial infection?
Typically, symptoms from an acute bacterial infection can take approximately two weeks to resolve with antibiotics. Recovery from mild sepsis can take up to the same amount of time too.
However, recovery from severe sepsis can take up to a month or more.
While there have been no details provided about the severity of Madonna’s condition, it’s unknown how long it’ll take for her to fully heal.
Madonna’s film career
Although Madonna’s best-known for her decades-long music career, she’s still managed an impressive film career as well.
Throughout the years, she’s acted in 22 feature films. Her first on-screen film credit was in the 1985 crime movie A Certain Sacrifice, promptly followed that same year by a small role in romance-drama Vision Quest.
Again, that same year, she led the rom-com Desperately Seeking Susan, which is among her most popular films.
Others include 1990 action crime Dick Tracy, 1992 sports comedy A League of Their Own and 1996 musical drama Evita.
Madonna hasn’t acted on-screen since 2002, when she led romance-comedy Swept Away.
Rosie O’Donnell appears to confirm Madonna is ‘feeling good’ after being admitted to hospital
Madonna’s A League of Their Own co-star Rosie O’Donnell seemingly updated fans on the singer’s condition after she was admitted to intensive care following a “serious” bacterial infection.
On Thursday (29 June) morning, the comedian posted a picture of herself and Madonna to Instagram.
“She’s feeling good,” O’Donnell captioned the post, along with a thumbs-up emoji.
Fans interpreted the post as an update on Madonna’s health, with one writing: “Thank you Rosie!!! At least someone keeps us updated!”
“Bless you for this update. We’ve all been worried. You’re a true friend to our Madge,” another commented.
