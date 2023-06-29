How Madonna became the queen of all queens

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There are many scents that transport me to another place and time. But there’s one that’s so important that its message has stuck with me for almost 30 years.

In 1989, Madonna ruled the world. Her rise to fame had been fairly rapid since her first single, “Everybody”, in 1982. By 1985, she had released True Blue, which went on to become one of the biggest selling albums by a female artist. But in March of 1989, she released the album Like A Prayer and it seemed as though Madonna-mania had gripped the planet.

While that masterpiece – with its relentless stream of coming-of-age anthems and dramas – evokes many memories, it’s the smell of the packaging that, to paraphrase HRH, “takes me there”.

Doused in patchouli oil, it was intended to simulate church incense. But in my mind, it’s forever associated with a card insert that came with every copy.

It was called “The Facts About Aids”.

Now, in those days – in fact, pretty much as in 2023 – sex education at school wasn’t that great for a baby gay like myself. But that was probably fine, because by this point I had been put off it for life after being terrified by government adverts with icebergs, and subsequently school contemporaries telling me I was going to die of Aids – and this was before I even knew I was gay, let alone having bleached my hair or had anything pierced.

Madonna – who I had inexplicably been drawn to since offerings such as “Gambler” and “Dress You Up”, those contemporaries seeing the signs before I did – was now changing my life in a different way, by teaching me a lesson I would never forget.

The leaflet referred to Aids as “an equal opportunity disease”. It went on to explain: “People with Aids – regardless of their sexual orientation – deserve compassion and support, not violence and bigotry”. Three simple facts followed, explaining how you could get Aids, and then an equally simple message telling you to wear a condom.

Never mind that at that age, and in that different time, sex with a condom was precisely that – sex with a condom. There wasn’t anyone else involved for years. But it always, always stuck with me. And it was just the beginning, as Madonna would ultimately teach me more about sex than I ever learned at school.

“Aids is no party!” the leaflet signed off with, and Madonna was only too aware. She had already lost her good friend Martin Burgoyne – who also designed the sleeve to her Burning Up single – to the epidemic by this point. The Madison Square Garden show of her Who’s That Girl tour in 1987 became an Aids benefit, with money raised going to the American Foundation for Aids Research (amfAR).

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

By 1989, her ballet teacher and mentor, Christopher Flynn, had been diagnosed and would die of Aids the following year.

Speaking about Christopher with Interview magazine in 2010, she said: “Growing up in Michigan, I didn’t really know what a gay man was. He was the first man – the first human being – who made me feel good about myself and special.

“He was the first person who told me that I was beautiful or that I had something to offer the world, and he encouraged me to believe in my dreams, to go to New York. He was such an important person in my life. He died of Aids, but he went blind toward the end of his life.”

Madonna on Carpool Karaoke Teaser

Just over a year after the release of that life-changing album, Madonna’s Blond Ambition tour – arguably the greatest pop concert ever – would open on 13 April, racking up 57 shows before it finished on 5 August. But she was to lose another friend to Aids before the tour began.

Artist Keith Haring was just 31 years old. Madonna dedicated the final US date of Blond Ambition to him, and once again the proceeds were donated to amfAR.

The safe-sex message played throughout the show. “Hey, you, don’t be silly, put a rubber on your willy,” she would sing, before performing “Into The Groove”. She knew.

Three of the dancers who performed in Blond Ambition were living with HIV during the tour (Rex)

It’s a tragic irony that some of the dancers on that tour – as seen in the 2016 documentaryStrike A Pose – would later disclose they were HIV positive. One of them, Gabriel Turpin, is sadly no longer with us due to an Aids-related illness.

In 1991, a handwritten letter from Madonna about the effects of Aids was published in Billboard’s December issue. It listed organisations that people could donate to at a time of goodwill, and declaring it a war, it went global.

We just didn’t have “celebrities” – as they weren’t called then – let alone global superstars, speaking out against Aids in those days. Arguably, you still don’t hear enough in 2023. Madonna has been fighting that cause very vocally, relentlessly, for three decades.

We should be talking about Madonna every single day, because she’s a living legend – and there really aren’t many of those, despite what children on Twitter might have you believe.

(Rex)

Listen to the lyrics of “Express Yourself”. Go on, I’ll wait. Now apply them.

Madonna is empowering.

Sex back then could be frightening. Madonna wasn’t having any of that.

She reclaimed sex and the perceived promiscuous sex life of gay men. She championed sex and sexuality at a time when people were terrified of sex because of the pandemic. But she preached to be safe with it. And the world listened.

She released the coffee table photo publication, Sex, in 1992 – a book so closely associated with toilet parts that it should’ve had a “now wash your hands” sign at the end. Heavily criticised at the time, it is now considered to be a work of art.

(Rex)

The album that accompanied Sex, Erotica, saw her shed another skin. She was talking about sex in a post-Aids epidemic landscape, embracing what many might perceive as a sleazy, darker side of sex, but reminding us that it wasn’t shameful, and it was OK to enjoy sex. It was a bold thing to do.

Even though there were songs on the album about dying: “In This Life”, with lyrics about her lost friends Christopher and Martin – there was still a message about celebrating the enjoyment of sex. But always safely.

Darren Scott lives his life the way Madonna taught him (WireImage)

It was also about celebrating life, with the song “Deeper and Deeper” telling the coming out story of a young man with the lyrics: “This feeling inside, I can’t explain, but my love is alive, and I’m never gonna hide it again…”

Madonna took us all under her wing, right from the very start, long before our pounds were pink or even ours to give. Madonna has never proclaimed herself a gay icon. She just simply is. She knows, but arguably she doesn’t play on it. There’s little as tacky as someone acknowledging such a status, let alone declaring themself to be so.

In the early Nineties, when it still wasn’t “cool” to do so, she would publicly lay into homophobic people in interviews. Straight people horrified at the depiction, or possibly even just inclusion, of gay people in Truth or Dare (aka In Bed With Madonna) got short shrift.

Madonna's most iconic looks Show all 28 1 / 28 Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks It is her role in Desperately Seeking Susan (1985) that springs to mind when we think of Madonna's signature style. Wearing an all black outfit teamed with a glittery gold blazer, layers of necklaces and white mesh gloves with a messy up-do pinned by a bow and red lips, the eponymous Susan will go down as one of film's most enduring fashion icons. Rex Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks 1987 saw the release of the "True Blue" album, from which the song "Papa Don't Preach" became an instant hit. In the video, Madonna plays a young woman preparing to tell her father than she's pregnant. Wearing Levis 501s, a Breton striped top with a black leather jacket slung over her shoulder and a messy blonde pixie cut, Madonna showed that she could transform into a rebel in just jeans and a T-shirt. Rex Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna made a statement from the very start of her career, both musically as well as sartorially. Her love of a beret became a statement look, and she sparked a trend for black rubber bangles which saw people buying them in droves following this picture taken in Soho by Peter Anderson, 1983. Peter Anderson Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks One of her most recognised looks, Madonna's punk phase saw her celebrate lace, fishnet and pink eyeshadow, spawning a thousand fancy dress opportunities. Rex Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks The Queen of Pop's homage to Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe was no doubt a statement about her aspirations for a similar role in the world of music. First dressing as the actor for the "Material Girl" video, Madonna revisited the inspiration numerous times. Rex Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks Cabaret played an enormous part in the inspirations behind Madonna's early looks. Performing "Open Your Heart" in Tokyo in 1987, she looks like an Eighties Sally Bowles. Reuters Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks Often inspired by the traditional dress of other cultures (and occasionally opting for styles which would likely come under fire in today's politically alert culture) Madonna wore this striking red Spanish-style Flamenco frock to perform her 'Who’s That Girl' Wembley tour in 1987. Rex Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks To perform her single "Vogue" at the 1990 MTV VMA awards, Madonna championed former Queen of France, Marie Antoinette. The dress was in fact later worn by Glenn Close in the 1998 period drama, Dangerous Liaisons. Let them eat cake, indeed. Getty Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks Collaborating with enfant terrible French designer, Jean Paul Gaultier, Madonna wore what is without question, the most iconic outfit of her career, when she stepped onto stage in Tokyo in 1990 wearing a zipped up and belted nude pink bodice with conical breasts. The look has since been immortalised in Gaultier's perfume bottles. Getty Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks Heading in quite a different direction the following year, Madonna stepped out with jet black hair and a grunge-inspired black jumpsuit, showing people she could click her fingers and reinvent her image like a fashion chameleon. Rex Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks At a charity fashion show hosted by Gaultier in 1992, Madonna stepped onto the runway accompanied by the designer himself, wearing this rather shocking number - a pinstripe dress that not only revealed but harnessed her breasts, bringing the shock factor to the maximum. Rex Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks Underwear as outerwear was to become a central theme in Madonna's wardrobe, as she proved her sexual agency time and again when performing on stage. During her "Girlie Show World Tour" of 1993, Madonna simulated sex on stage with multiple men, in glitter underwear and fishnets. AFP/Getty Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks Always the patriot, Madonna channeled the all-American on the same tour, appearing on stage in a full-length military coat, the lining of which was covered with stripes in the red and blue of the Star-spangled Banner. Rex Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks Opting for a more angelic look, Madonna's white, pleated jewel-encrusted Versace gown for the 1995 BRIT awards was complemented by the bleach blonde, silver-panted male dancers who surrounded her. Now that's coordination. PA Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks Poker-straight black hair, a white tank top and lilac jewel encrusted trousers clashing with her formerly famous pink eyeshadow and a red lip, was the casual but sharp look Madonna donned to collect four Gramy Awards in 1999. Reuters Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks At the MTV awards in 2000, Madonna picked up the Best Female award in this cowboy-inspired red embellished two-piece. Yee-ha. PA Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks Harking back to her punk looks of the 1980s, the singer wore this Sex Pistols-inspired red tartan kilt over black jeans and a black mesh top for her "The Drowned World" tour in 2001. As with many of her stage costumes, this was designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. Getty Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks Broaching new areas of sartorial inspiration, the pop icon took cues from the circus during her "Re-Invention" tour in 2004, wearing this red and white candy-striped bodice and red jazz shoes. Getty Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks With military wear as a continuing theme in Madonna's wardrobe, these khakis were both in-keeping with the singer's own fashion interests, as well as being on-trend to the street style of 2004. BOGOF. Getty Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's disco phase during the release of her "Hung Up" album was one of her most memorable, from spandex bodices to glitter jackets. This purple ensemble fit the bill perfectly. John Travolta eat your heart out. Getty/MTV Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks On her 2006 "Confessions" tour, Madonna returned to her recurring theme of Catholicism, as she presented herself as Jesus at the crucifixion on an enormous mirrored cross. Low key. Getty Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks In 2006 the Grammy-winner opted for an equestrian-inspired look to perform in Germany, proving that jodhpurs can go seamlessly from day to night... if you're Madonna. Getty Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks Performing in the prestigious Superbowl half-time slot in 2012, Madonna wore Givenchy Haute Couture by Ricardo Tisci, with an elaborate headdress that Beyoncé would go on to reference in her 2017 Grammy's outfit. Getty Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks Arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala in 2013, Madonna honoured the theme "Punk: Chaos to Couture" in this Givenchy Couture by Riccardo Tisci blazer dress and hot pink heels, with a black Pulp Fiction-style wig. AFP/Getty Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks Dressed like a 1940s New York gangster for the 2014 Grammy awards, Madonna challenged gender stereotypes and coordinated with her son David on the red carpet. Getty Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks Proving that she courted controversy, Madonna's 2015 Grammy Awards ensemble was designed by Givenchy and inspired by a French Cabaret. Getty Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks At the 2017 Met Gala, which took its theme from the exhibition "Rei Kawakubo/Commes des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" exhibition, Madonna wore this camouflage dress for peace, to highlight the danger of war during a tumultuous political era. The dress was designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino. Getty/Entertainment Weekly Madonna's most iconic looks Madonna's most iconic looks The theme for the 2018 Met Gala, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination", could almost have been tailor-designed for Madonna, whose previous dalliances with religious iconography likely provided her with an entire wardrobe to choose from. Her dress was, of course, Jean Paul Gaultier. She later did a surprise performance of her Catholic-inspired classic, "Like a Prayer." Preach. AFP/Getty

She’s a gay icon that doesn’t really do “camp” and rarely accidentally falls into that field. She doesn’t “play up” to her gay fan base – she doesn’t need to, and she also realises they’re much smarter than that.

She doesn’t need to condescend, as many since have. She hasn’t, for example, ever needed to write a song that was intended to be a “gay anthem” from the outset, nor one listing sexual preferences in order to find favour with the community.

She’s previously said that she gets turned on by two men kissing. Not that it’s ever been up for debate that she has good taste.

Arguably – and this is just my take on it, don’t write in – she’s a gay icon because at the time we needed a f**k you attitude, with a healthy dose of “I’ll do what I f***ing want” approach to life. Given what the community – and the world – had gone through in the late Eighties and early Nineties, the timing was perfect.

Her relentless insistence on treating us like the equals that we actually are meant that gay culture became part of the mainstream. She did that. Others followed.

Madonna with her adopted children, David (in front of her) and Mercy (right) next to BuildOn CEO Jim Ziolkowski oustide of a classroom jointly built by her Raising Malawi organization (AFP/Getty)

To this day she continues to battle for HIV awareness – she partnered with Ripple in 2018 to raise funds for children in Malawi orphaned because of the disease. She never fails to acknowledge World Aids Day.

I’ll continue to live my life the way Madonna taught me, with a mantra that’s always stuck when I knew I needed to be myself: “Dance and sing, get up and do your thing.”

But the final word should be hers – as you imagine it quite rightly would always be so. Taking to Reddit for her one and only question and answer session, a fan asked: “If you were a gay man, would you be a top or a bottom?”

Madonna’s reply?

“I am a gay man.”

And she’s so obviously a top.

This article was first published in August 2018