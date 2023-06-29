Madonna latest news: Celebrities send well-wishes after singer rushed to ICU with bacterial infection
‘Vogue’ singer is expected to make a ‘full recovery’ but has postponed her forthcoming Celebration Tour
Madonna has been flooded with support from her famous supporters and fans, following the news that the singer spent several days in intensive care.
The “Express Yourself” singer, 64, developed a “serious” bacterial infection over the weekend, which led to a “several-day stay in the ICU”, her tour manager Guy Oseary announced on Wednesday (28 June).
While Madonna is expected to make a “full recovery”, she has had to “pause all commitments”, including delaying the start of her forthcoming tour.
The Queen of Pop was due to begin The Celebration Tour, a greatest hits show, in Canada on 15 July. A new start date is yet to be announced.
Rita Wilson and Michelle Visage were among the stars wishing Madonna well, with RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Visage telling Oseary to “take good care of our Queen”.
The Celebration Tour will feature music from Madonna’s catalogue across four decades, and was scheduled to arrive in the UK in October and December.
Billed as a "one-of-a-kind experience", the tour is also set to feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates.
Madonna world tour postponed after pop star admitted to intensive care
Madonna has postponed her forthcoming greatest hits tour after being rushed to intensive care.
The “Material Girl” singer was admitted to hospital over the weekend after contracting a “serious” bacterial infection, her tour manager announced on Wednesday (28 June).
Madonna, 64, is now out of intensive care after a “several-day stay” and is expected to make a “full recovery”.
However, she is still under medical care and has therefore had to “pause all commitments”, including The Celebration Tour due to begin in July.
Inga Parkel reports:
Madonna world tour postponed after pop star admitted to intensive care
Singer’s infection led to a several-day ICU stay, according to her tour manager
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies