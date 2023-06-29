Madonna: 20 of the best quotes from the Queen of Pop

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Madonna’s celebrity friends and fans are sending the pop icon well-wishes after she was rushed to ICU after contracting a “serious” bacterial infection.

The pop icon, 64, has been forced to postpone her forthcoming Celebration world tour while she recovers.

Throughout her career spanning four decades, the multi-instrumentalist – the best-selling female artist of all time – has earnt plaudits for her impressive feats: 300 million records sold globally, roles in numerous films (some successful, some not so much) and the biggest-selling tourist artist in the world.

She is also one artist who is never short of something to say.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled the 20 best quotes spoken by the Queen of Pop.

“Now that I got everyone's attention, what do I have to say?”

“I have the same goal I've had ever since I was a girl: I want to rule the world.”

“I'm tough, I'm ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a bitch, okay.”

“I think of myself as a performance artist. I hate being called a pop star. I hate that.”

“Listen, everyone is entitled to my opinion.”

“I love horses. I think I may have been one of Henry VIII’s knights in another life, riding through a great forest.”

“I used to draw people naked all the time in my art class and my nun teachers used to tell me I had to put clothes on them. So I just drew lines around their bodies. See-through clothes.“

“I hate polite conversation. I hate it when people stand around and go, 'Hi, how are you?' I hate words that don't have any reason or meaning. Also I hate it when people smoke in elevators and closed in places. It's just so rude.”

“A lot of people are afraid to say what they want. That’s why they don’t get what they want.”

“I went to New York. I had a dream. I wanted to be a big star. I didn’t know anybody. I wanted to dance. I wanted to sing. I wanted to do all those things. I wanted to make people happy. I wanted to be famous. I wanted everybody to love me. I wanted to be a star. I worked really hard and my dream came true.”

“When in doubt, act like God”

“I became an overachiever to get approval from the world.”

“When I'm hungry, I eat. When I'm thirsty, I drink. When I feel like saying something, I say it.”

Madonna – career in pictures Show all 40 1 / 40 Madonna – career in pictures Madonna – career in pictures 1984 Rex Madonna – career in pictures 1984 Madonna on 'Saturday Show', TV Programme Rex Madonna – career in pictures 1980s Madonna performing in the 80s Rex Madonna – career in pictures 1985 Madonna in 'Desperately Seeking Susan' Rex Madonna – career in pictures 1985 Madonna - Material Girl music video Sire/Warner Bros. Records Madonna – career in pictures 1986 Madonna and Sean Penn in 'Shanghai Surprise' Rex Madonna – career in pictures 1986 Madonna - Papa Don't Preach music video Sire/Warner Bros. Records Madonna – career in pictures 1987 Madonna performing at Wembley Stadium Rex Madonna – career in pictures 1987 Griffin Dunne and Madonna in 'Who's That Girl' Rex Madonna – career in pictures 1987 Fans wait for the arrival of Madonna at Heathrow Airport PA Madonna – career in pictures 1987 Madonna performs on stage as part of her 'Who's That Girl World Tour' at Roundhay Park, Leeds PA Madonna – career in pictures 1988 Rex Madonna – career in pictures 1989 Madonna - Like a Prayer music video Sire/Warner Bros. Records Madonna – career in pictures 1990 Madonna performing on the Blond Ambition Tour in Tokyo, Japan Rex Madonna – career in pictures 1990 Madonna strikes a pose in her 1990 video for 'Vogue' Sire/Warner Bros. Records Madonna – career in pictures 1990 Madonna opening her Blond Ambition World Tour Rex Madonna – career in pictures 1992 The Launch of the book 'Sex' by Madonna Rex Madonna – career in pictures 1995 Madonna performs at the Brit Awards PA Madonna – career in pictures 1995 Madonna is joined by actors Jonathan Pryce and Antonio Banderas in London, as music recording began on the film version of 'Evita' PA Madonna – career in pictures 1998 Madonna - Ray of Light music video Maverick/Warner Bros. Records Madonna – career in pictures 2000 Madonna and Guy Ritchie leave Dornoch Cathedral after having their baby Rocco Christened PA Madonna – career in pictures 2000 Madonna with the Best Female award at the MTV Europe Music Awards held at the Globe Arena in Stockholm PA Madonna – career in pictures 2000 Madonna and British film director Guy Ritchie at the Evening Standard British Film Awards, held at the Savoy Hotel in London PA Madonna – career in pictures 2000 Madonna with her MTV Award for Best Female Artist, during the MTV Awards ceremony at the Filaforum near Milan PA Madonna – career in pictures 2001 Madonna celebrates American Independence Day by kicking off the UK leg of her Drowned World tour with a spectacular show at Earl's Court in west London PA Madonna – career in pictures 2002 Queen Elizabeth II meets Madonna at the World premiere of "Die another Day", at the Royal Albert Hall PA Madonna – career in pictures 2003 Britney Spears kissing Madonna at the MTV video music awards in New York Frank Micelotta/Getty Madonna – career in pictures 2003 Madonna at the launch of her first children's book The English Roses held at the Kensington Roof Gardens, London PA Madonna – career in pictures 2004 Madonna performs during the London leg of her 're-Invention' world tour PA Madonna – career in pictures 2005 Madonna appears backstage at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Lisbon PA Madonna – career in pictures 2005 Madonna performing at G.A.Y in London to launch her new album 'Confessions On A Dancefloor' PA Madonna – career in pictures 2005 Madonna - Hung Up video Warner Bros. Records Madonna – career in pictures 2006 Madonna collects her award for Best International Female, on stage at the Brit Awards 2006 PA Madonna – career in pictures 2008 Madonna performs during her 'Sticky and Sweet' tour at Wembley Stadium PA Madonna – career in pictures 2008 Madonna performs during her 'Sticky and Sweet' tour in Cardiff PA Madonna – career in pictures 2015 Madonna performs at the 2015 Brit Awards in London PA Madonna – career in pictures 2016 Madonna and fashion designer Riccardo Tisci attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Getty Madonna – career in pictures 2017 Madonna at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Met Gala Getty Madonna – career in pictures 2018 Madonna speaks to the press at a news conference in Blantyre, Malawi. She has adopted four Malawian children and was in the country to celebrate the first anniversary of the Mercy James Centre for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, named after one of her adopted daughters AP Madonna – career in pictures 2018 Madonna and Jean Paul Gaultier arrive for the 2018 Met Gala AFP/Getty Images

“I am my own experiment. I am my own work of art.”

“I'm encouraging other people, whether they're professionals or not, to use their creativity to express themselves, to get a conversation going, to get the party started, really.”

“I sometimes think I was born to live up to my name. How could I be anything else but what I am having been named Madonna? I would either have ended up a nun or this.”

“To me, the whole process of being a brush stroke in someone else’s painting is a little difficult.”

“I always thought I should be treated like a star.”

“I want to be like Gandhi, Martin Luther King, and John Lennon... but I want to stay alive.”

“If I was a girl again, I would like to be like my fans, I would like to be like Madonna.”

Follow the latest updates on Madonna here.