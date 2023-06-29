Madonna postpones world tour after going into intensive care

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Madonna has postponed her forthcoming Celebration tour due to a bacterial infection.

On Wednesday (28 June), the singer’s tour manager Guy Oseary announced that Madonna had developed a “serious” bacterial infection over the weekend, which led to a “several-day stay in the ICU [Intensive Care Unit]”.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary wrote on Instagram, adding: “A full recovery is expected.”

He continued: “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna was reportedly found unresponsive and rushed to a nearby New York City hospital, according to Page Six. She is said to have been intubated at least one night during her stay.

The “Like A Virgin” singer was scheduled to kick off her 45-city tour on 15 July in Vancouver, followed by stops across North America and Europe.

Madonna is still under medical care, her tour manager said (Getty)

The Celebration tour, which is set to run for 84 shows, comes a couple of years after she last toured in 2019 in support of her 14th studio album, Madame X.

In January, Madonna announced the tour, telling fans on Instagram to “come join the party”.

She also promised to “explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for”.

The Celebration tour marks Madonna’s 12th concert tour and is set to feature songs from every era of her career.

Madonna’s tour halted production on a planned biopic of her life, which Ozark’s Julia Garner is attached to star in.

While it was claimed that the project was no longer in development due to Madonna’s touring commitments, the Queen of Pop shared a promising update in May when she posted photos alongside Garner on Instagram.

Garner fought off stiff competition from Hollywood stars including Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney to be cast as Madonna.

Auditions for the biopic took place in February 2022, with potential actors reportedly taking part in a gruelling “bootcamp” overseen by the Madonna herself.

The musician and actor has previously spoken about creating the script for the film, calling it “the most draining, challenging experience I’ve ever had”.