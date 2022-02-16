Madonna reveals auditions for her self-directed biopic have begun

Madonna has offered fans a glimpse inside the auditions for her forthcoming self-directed biopic, or “visual autobiography”.

On Tuesday (15 February), the singer shared a 45-second video of herself dancing to the beat of her song “Burning Up”, while looking for the right actor to cast as the Queen of Pop.

Auditions for my film are a Surreal experience, but I’m enjoying Dancing to the Classics!!” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #BurningUp.

In October last year, the “Material Girl” star announced that she had “almost” finished writing the biopic’s script, which she will also executive produce and direct.

At the time, she shared photographs of her browsing through a draft of the biopic’s screenplay in an Instagram post. Madonna also tagged The Girl on the Train screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson in the picture.

While promoting her concert documentary film Madame X, which was released in September last year, Madonna told the Associated Press that conceptualising and creating the biopic was revealing itself to be a “therapeutic experience”.

She also expressed her interest in casting Midsommar and Black Widow actor Florence Pugh as herself, “if she’ll have me”.

News reports have also suggested that Madonna’s 25-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon could be in the running to portray the Grammy-winning singer.

On 15 January 2022, the 63-year-old teased Uncut Gems actor Julia Fox’s possible casting in her biopic on Instagram.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Alongside pictures of herself and Fox, the caption of Madonna’s post read: “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie... and some other folks showed up.”

Fox is reportedly being considered to portray Madonna’s long-time best friend Debbie Mazar.

The 32-year-old recently split from rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, who was also spotted at dinner with Madonna and Fox in January.